Dear Dr. Roach: I am an individual with continuous back pain. I was (and still am at 76 years young) a carpenter. I have had several back surgeries (disc removals, fusion, opening of the spaces around the spinal cord). I continue to abuse my back, but I love my work, as it gives much satisfaction.
As a result, I take a lot of ibuprofen. I recently finished an article about an individual whose doctor told him his kidney failure was related to overuse of ibuprofen. Is this a reality that I should be concerned about? — P.F.
Answer: It is absolutely a real issue, with at least 2.5 million episodes of acute kidney injury each year in the U.S. caused by anti-inflammatory medicines like ibuprofen.
For any given individual, the risk is somewhere between 1% and 5%. That being said, the risk increases as we age, and taking ibuprofen if you are dehydrated (from sweating, vomiting or diarrhea) also increases the risk of developing acute kidney injury. People who take large amounts of anti-inflammatories are also likely to have deterioration of their kidney function over time.
I think you would be wise to get your kidney function checked periodically. You can continue to take ibuprofen if your kidney function is in the normal range and stable, but decrease (or stop) your use if your kidney function is declining.
