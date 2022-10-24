River Valley Community Resource Center — the former Pulaski Elementary School — is gearing up for the holiday season with “Sing the Song of Christmas” on Nov. 19.
The dinner/vocal choir competition will feature food and Christmas music. The cost of the dinner and concert is $35, although a concert-only option is available for $5.
The center is located at 320 Shenango St. in Pulaski.
All local singers and choral groups are invited to share their talent and participate in celebrating the season. The contest will be judged by professionals, and the winners will receive a monetary prize.
According to center owner Zenia Goodge, owner, the event aims “to bring the community together and give people the opportunity to enjoy, to share their talent and spread the cheer of Christmas.”
River Valley Community Resource Center was once Pulaski Elementary School. Owners Joe and Zenia Goodge saw its potential and transformed it into a beautiful modifiable space for any occasion.
To enter the competition as a musician and to get more information on dinner tickets, contact Zenia Goodge at rivervalleycomplex@gmail.com or (724) 762-6183.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.