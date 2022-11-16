The River Valley Community Resource Center will host “The Gift of Christmas: Charity of Your Choice Fundraiser” from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3.
The 30,000-square-foot Resource and Event Center — formerly the Pulaski Elementary School — is located at 320 Shenango St. in Pulaski.
Many local organizations, schools, churches, businesses, clubs and individuals are invited to display their hand-decorated Christmas trees to compete for a top prize.
Kids can write letters to — and get pictures with — Santa, sit in on a Christmas story reading, make crafts and play games.
Visitors also can view the tree display, listen to music and enjoy some delicious food.
All proceeds will go to a local charity or nonprofit.
This free family event is open to the public.
“It’s Christmas at River Valley,” owner Zenia Goodge said.
“Come make friends, renew friendships and make memories while you support local vendors and charitable organizations. Make it a December to remember!”
Organizers are seeking talented musicians, children’s crafters and tree decorators. For more information on how to participate, visit http://www.rivervalleycomplex.com call (724) 652-6183 or text (724) 651-8130.
