Dear Dr. Roach: My doctor wants me to have a colonoscopy, but I would have to be off Xarelto for five days! The last time I did this I had a small stroke! – P.D.
Answer: Xarelto is an anticoagulant, used in people who are at high risk for developing a blood clot. This may include a previous history of a blood clot in the legs or lungs, atrial fibrillation, mechanical heart valves or other reasons.
For people with a high risk of complications if an anticoagulant is stopped, most experts recommend performing a screening colonoscopy without stopping the anticoagulation. However, if the colonoscopy is being performed to remove a large polyp, for example, then there is a significant risk of bleeding if the anticoagulant isn’t stopped. In these cases, the risk of bleeding must be weighed against the risk of a clot, which can cause a stroke.
I am surprised at the length of time you mention. Five days is usually not necessary with rivaroxaban (Xarelto) and similar medicines. The most recent paper I read suggested that restarting the next day is generally safe for most people after a polyp removal.
Ask the gastroenterologist performing your colonoscopy to talk with the doctor prescribing the Xarelto, so they can consider all the risks and recommend the best course.
Dear Dr. Roach: I have had two CT scans: one eight years ago of my pelvis and abdomen, and one this year of my brain, neck and chest. I am very worried this will cause me to get cancer. Do I need to be concerned about developing cancer due to these CT scans? – N.W.
Answer: Generally, for an individual, the risk of cancer from a CT scan or two is very low.
Whether medical radiation increases the rate of cancer is debated, but most authorities feel that large amounts of radiation, especially when repeated, may increase the risk of developing certain cancers, especially leukemias. Published estimates for the risk of developing cancer from a CT scan range from 0.08% for a single CT scan (at age 45) to 1 in 500 (if done at age 20). Another study estimated a 1.9% increased risk of cancer from 30 years of annual CT scans starting at age 45.
Physicians ordering these CT scans must be aware that there is a cost to ordering them that goes beyond the financial cost.
