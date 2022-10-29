The ninth annual Richard Hogue Memorial Blood Drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 12.
It will be held in the administrative center lunch room at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church at 300 Crescent Ave., in Ellwood City. Donors are asked to park in the rear lot of the center.
The blood drive is held in memory of Enon Valley resident Richard Hogue who was killed Nov. 16, 2013. He was 28.
Leon Platt, 34, was convicted in April 2016, of third-degree murder and other firearms offenses related to Hogue’s death and is serving a sentence of 22 to 53 years in the State Correctional Institution at Albion in Erie County.
Hogue’s mother, Debbi Murdock, said her son was a “hard-working,” “blue-collar man” raised with values, who lived to love and help others.
He left behind a son, now 15, and other family members including two sisters and two nieces.
“We know we can never bring Richard back, but we have chosen to take our pain and turn it into supporting life,” Murdock said. “A blood drive is held every year near the anniversary of Richard’s death so that a priceless gift can be given to other families in his honor; the gift of life.”
Added Murdock: “Whether the blood donations are used to save a life, to prolong a life, or to improve the quality of life, it helps keep Richard’s memory alive.”
To schedule an appointment online, go to donatebloos.centralbloodbank.org, click “schedule your appointment today” after logging in, and use the group code Z0020906. Donors can also call (412) 209-7000 or (412) 736-5506.
