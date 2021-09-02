The New Castle Revival Center will mark the 22nd pastoral anniversary of Pastor Domenick Cestrone with a weekend of events.
The festivities begin with a gospel music celebration at 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at the 112 S. Mill St. church. Featured will be music by Carolynn Herbin, High Praise, Vincent Wise, Pastor B.J. Pleasent and the Greater Mt. Zion Choir.
An anniversary dinner is planned for 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at Gatherings Banquet and Event Center, 2552 Benjamin Franklin Highway in Edinburg. Cost is $35 per person.
Events will conclude with an 11 a.m. worship service Sept. 19 at the revival center featuring Pastor Tyrone Steals of Greater Mt. Zion Church.
For more information, contact Andrea Rice at (724) 614-6435.
