Return to pizza: Smoked brisket and spicy Nashville chicken

I can mentally see the looks on the faces of many of my readers as they read the title of today’s BBQ My Way installment.
There are two camps.
The first, and honestly the largest by far, is the camp of readers who have found these unique pizza creations fun and interesting.
In fact, some have gone as far as to suggest a “pizza get-together” where I fix some of my favorite pizzas we have experimented with and written about over the past few weeks. Isn’t that considerate of them?
If you are scratching your head right now or you aren’t a regular reader of our column, we have made pizzas such as Skyline Chili pizza, Big Mac pizza, filet mignon pizza, reuben pizza, smoked salmon pizza and many more.
Now the second camp is collectively rolling their eyes, and to those loyal and slightly irritated readers, I do apologize. But, in my defense, today’s pizzas are great compromises for my BBQ-only readers as they use meats that have been smoked or grilled, specifically beef brisket and chicken.
Now that we have covered the disclaimer, let’s get started. These recipes are for 13-inch pizzas.
SMOKED BEEF BRISKET PIZZA
1 1⁄2 cup of chopped sweet red and orange chili peppers
1 cup of asparagus
1 1⁄2 cup bite-sized beef brisket
1 cup shredded swiss cheese
1⁄2 cup white Alabama sauce
1⁄2 cup tomato based pizza sauce
In a little olive oil, saute the peppers and asparagus over medium-high heat. Salt and pepper to taste. Warm the veggies through but allow them to remain slightly crisp to the bite. This will only take a couple of minutes. Set aside. Mix the white Alabama sauce and pizza sauce. You can find my white Alabama sauce recipe by “googling” it with “News and Tribune” as part of the search. Spread the sauce mixture over your flattened pizza dough. Now add the brisket and the sauteed vegetables to the pizza. Bake in a 450-degree preheated oven on a heated pizza stone, or in my case, in my really hot pizza-stone oven on my pellet grill. Have I told you I love our new pizza oven? Delish!
Now onto the latest exciting food fad, spicy Nashville chicken. Some people could also say this is a take on the Popeye’s spicy chicken sandwich. The only difference is that the chicken wasn’t fried, it was smoked. Whatever you call it, it was really good.
SPICY NASHVILLE CHICKEN PIZZA
1 1⁄2 cups of small, bite-sized chicken breast, cooked, grilled or smoked
1 cup of thinly sliced dill pickles
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1⁄2 stick of butter (never said this was a diet pizza)
2 Tbs of Mike’s spicy honey
2⁄3 cup southwestern ranch dressing
Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the honey and mix. You can play with the spiciness / sweetness by adding more spicy honey, or adding cayenne pepper. Heck, you can make your own spicy honey by adding cayenne pepper to regular honey. Now, add the chicken pieces and toss until the chicken is fully coated with the buttery, sweet and spicy sauce. On flattened and stretched pizza dough, spread the southwestern ranch dressing. Now spread out the chicken pieces and pickles. If there is butter sauce leftover feel free to add that to the pizza as well. Spread out the cheese and cook until the cheese has begun to brown on the edges and is fully melted. Slice up and enjoy!
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones financial adviser in Jeffersonville, Indiana, by day and a BBQ and food enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com.
You can also visit their YouTube channel at w ww.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay.
