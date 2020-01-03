Looking for some books to help your kids enjoy winter, even when it’s too cold to go outside?
Retired first-grade teacher Todd Cole, an adjunct education faculty member at Westminster College, has some wintry suggestions for parents. They include:
“Sneezy The Snowman” by Maureen Wright. It is freezing outside. How will the kids help him stay warm without melting him in this problem-solving text.
“Stella Queen of the Snow,” by Marie-Louis Gay. This book. Cole explains, celebrates a sibling relationship, while “Brave Irene” by William Steig speaks of love and determination during a winter storm.
Three winners of the Randolph Caldecott Medal, which annually recognizes the year’s “most distinguished American picture book for children,” are “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats, “Snow” by Uri Shulevitz and “Snowflake Bentley” by Jacqueline Briggs Martin. “All create beautiful scenery for kids to enhance the outstanding text,” Cole said.
Cole also cited several science books that “help a reader to understand what animals hibernate under the snow, how snow forms and the difference between a blizzard and a snowstorm.” These include “Over and Under The Snow” by Kate Messner, “The Story of Snow: The Science of Winter’s Wonder” by Mark Cassino with Jon Nelson, Ph.D., and “What Makes a Blizzard” by Kathleen Weidner Zoefeld.
All of these books are available in paperback, Cole noted, but “You can always visit your public library to sign out a book about winter with your young one.”
Cole also has a list of recommended books he believes can educate youngsters on contemporary issues.
He quotes 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, who has led a charge for climate change with the words “Act like your house is on fire, because it is!”
Florence Yared of Parkland, Florida, Cole noted, pointed out that “We cannot protect our guns before we protect our children.”
And Malala Yousafzai, who was shot on a bus for insisting on receiving the the education only afforded to boys in Pakistan, declared that “One child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world” and that “When the whole world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful.”
“These are voices of our future,” said Cole, an advocate for children and their reading. As such, he recommends the following books.
“Malala Tousafzai: Warrior of Words,” by Karen Leggett Abouraya.
“Our Future: How Kids are Taking Action,” by Janet Wilson.
“Our House is on Fire: Greta Thunberg’s Call to Save the Planet,” by Jeanette Winter.
“Parkland Speaks: Survivors from Marjory Stoneman” by Sarah Lerner.
“These books offer websites and ways for our future to become involved,” Cole said. “Their words are powerful. Perhaps they should be less anger filled, but to be truthful, it is the only way our society listens.
“Our national leaders are not good examples of how to convey a message properly. I wish there were more Mister Rogers voices. I do believe he would be speaking about these issues. May my words be a message he would share.”
