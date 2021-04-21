Respect students' top priority for cadavers at St. Francis

LaToya Bicko
FOR THE (JOHNSTOWN)TRIBUNE-DEMOCRAT
LORETTO – From the anatomy lab through the completion of studies, cadavers are given respect at St. Francis University.
“The cadaver experience is one class that is always filled with discovery,” said Stephen LoRusso, a professor in the department of physical therapy.
“Like the students, I learn what is not in the textbook,” LoRusso said. “The dissection experience changes students, as they start to realize all they are learning.”
Students’ introduction to the cadaver experience begins with a letter from LoRusso.
“I inform them of the best way to show respect for the donor,” he said, “which is to learn as much as you can, to work as hard as you can. This body is a gift, and dissection is a privilege.”
On LoRusso’s class syllabus, there is a no-visitors policy.
He says most visitors want to come in and see a body. They are really not interested in the learning experience.
Third-year student and graduate assistant Kayla Brennan shared this lab incident:
“There were high school students touring the campus, and knocked on the lab door,” Brennan said. “Dr. LoRusso, kindly told them, ‘This is not a show.’ “
“It is disrespectful to use the cadaver,” LoRusso said, “other than for its intended purpose, which is teaching.”
Brennan said she shows respect to her work “by giving the cadaver a name.”
But, sometimes a student’s relationship with his or her cadaver becomes personal.
“One female student had some personal issues, which made the dissection process difficult,” LoRusso said.
“She went to the chapel every day, and lit a candle to honor the cadaver who allowed her to learn.”
PAINTING, REMEMBERING
For 2016 graduate Danielle MacMurtrie, who is a physical therapist in Lancaster, her cadaver is remembered through artwork that reflects on her time in the lab.
“Dr. LoRusso, asked me to do an oil painting,” MacMurtrie said. “I imagined what my cadavers would look like, if they were to get up and move around.”
The colorful and whimsical piece is featured on the SFU campus, in Stokes Hall.
When the university’s new cadaver lab is finished, it will feature nine other art pieces from MacMurtrie’s cadaver summer series.
Donating one’s body to science — or, the term used by Ivan Mulligan, department chairman of physical therapy, “donating one’s body to medical students” — is still not widely discussed.
Father Dave Peles, pastor of St. Benedict Church, admits he has never had inquiries on body donation from a deceased person’s family.
“People aren’t aware of body donation,” he said. “There doesn’t seem to be a lot of information available on the subject.
“As a result, the general public may not be aware of this option after death.”
‘SCIENCE AND COMPASSION’
The Humanity Gifts Registry of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania can help.
The www.hgrpa.org website explains the process, has forms, news, and frequently asked questions on the subject.
One frequently asked question: Are there circumstances under which my body may not be acceptable for donation?
HGR’s answer: Bodies of persons dying from highly communicable diseases, crushing injuries, whose remains are autopsied, decomposed, embalmed, obese, or have had recent extensive surgery prior to death may not be accepted.
For physical therapy students, the cadaver experience ends with a memorial service.
Brennan admits that, in the lab, she disassociates her feelings for her work.
At the memorial, “I can give my emotions of loss and gratitude back to the cadavers.”
Father Joseph Lehman, Minister Provincial of the Franciscans, Third Order Regular at St. Francis, presided over several cadaver memorials.
He saw, he said, “the students’ reverence for the cadavers they worked on.”
The memorial itself “reveals the sacredness of the gift given and received,” he said.
Walking into the memorial, Mulligan said, “I immediately felt I was in a solemn and reverent moment.”
Mulligan said he walked over to his seat, and focused on the moment.
“I felt humbled for the incredible gift of being there,” he said.
During the time of reflection, thanks and remembrance, Mulligan says he was reminded of the many “lessons of science and compassion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.