Four residents of Lawrence or Mercer counties are among nearly four dozen Butler County Community College students from eight western Pennsylvania counties who this spring have accepted membership into BC3’s chapters of international honor societies.
Three students are the newest members of BC3’s Rho Phi chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, an international academic honor society for two-year colleges and programs; and one of the college’s Delta Kappa chapter of Kappa Beta Delta, an international honor society for business students.
New members of Phi Theta Kappa and of Kappa Beta Delta must have a grade-point average of at least 3.5.
Rho Phi’s new member this spring from Lawrence County is Terence Rice, New Castle, accounting; and from Mercer County, Phu Truong, Hermitage, business administration; and Christina Critchlow, Mercer, social work.
Delta Kappa’s new member this spring from Lawrence County is Jennifer Gangone, New Castle, business management.
Students who have completed at least 12 credit hours toward an associate degree or six credit hours toward a one-year certificate and who meet academic requirements are eligible for membership in Rho Phi, formed at BC3 in 1968.
Students who have completed at least 12 credit hours in BC3’s business division, who are pursuing an associate degree in a business program and who meet academic requirements are eligible for membership in Delta Kappa, formed at BC3 in 2019.
“It’s definitely a resume-builder,” said Dr. Josh Novak, primary adviser of BC3’s Rho Phi chapter. “It’s also something that is recognized by both transfer schools and potentially down the road, employers. More importantly is the opportunity to participate in leadership, scholarship, service and fellowship.”
An increasing number of senior institutions to which BC3 students most often transfer are awarding scholarships to those who were members of Phi Theta Kappa, Novak said.
“Being a member of PTK,” Novak said, “opens up doors.”
Kappa Beta Delta is affiliated with the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs. BC3’s career and transfer programs in business are accredited by the council.
“With our accreditation, four-year institutions know the students are graduating with an exceptional education,” said Sherri Mack, dean of BC3’s business division. “Having the extra credential of the honor society means they are the best of the best when it comes to the business division programs. They are taking the classes seriously.
“Businesses want the best candidate for the job. So when they have to decide and they are looking at resumes, they pick the top people on paper as the first step. This would definitely get them to the top of the pile.”
