SOMERSET — Bill Arnold, executive director of the Quecreek Mine rescue site foundation, spoke to a small crowd Saturday — remembering nine miners who were trapped 240 feet below in a flooded shaft on July 24, 2002 and how four days later they were all saved.
“It’s nice to know people won’t let this slip from their memory,” Arnold said in commemorating the 18th anniversary of the Quecreek Mine rescue at the site in Somerset County.
During the anniversary proceedings, the American flag flown above the rescue site is lowered, folded and replaced with a new one presented by an area Boy Scout troop.
This year, Tom Sylvester, den leader for Cub Scout Pack 476 out of Latrobe, and his son Aiden, were on hand to perform this task.
Sylvester said he’s been part of the event before, but it’s still a pleasure to be asked to participate.
“I’m just honored that we can be a part of something so great,” he said.
While the flag was lowered, Arnold’s long-time friend, Paul Ritchey, sang the national anthem.
After Arnold received the old flag, he announced that foundation employee Vicky Weimer would be presented with the retired banner, which she considered an honor.
“We could not do what we do here without her,” he added.
Typically, tens of thousands of people visit the farm per year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has “devastated” those numbers, the director said.
Arnold said he’s slowly starting to see more people show up to explore the site and expects that to increase as “people adapt to the new normal.”
With new grants from the Tulsa Community Foundation and Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau totaling $122,000, Arnold is making additional improvements to the rescue area and believes the foundation he created is “here to stay.”
