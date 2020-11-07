Rescue Mission to serve Thanksgiving meal

The City Rescue Mission continues its tradition of inviting members of the community to enjoy a traditional meal on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, from noon to 2 p.m. This year, the meal will be served at the Sankey Center, 125 W. Grant St. in New Castle.
Thanks to generous donors, volunteers, and supporters, the Mission has been able to prepare and serve a traditional meal in their community kitchen every Thanksgiving.
This year will look a little different in light of the pandemic. In order to continue the tradition while keeping guests and volunteers safe, the Thanksgiving meal will be served at the Sankey Center.
The change of location will provide significantly more space for guests to maintain social distancing while still enjoying their meals in fellowship. All guests will be asked to wear a face mask upon entrance. Staff and volunteers will follow strict sanitation guidelines to ensure a safe and clean environment.
“The holidays can be a difficult and lonely time for not only homeless people, but anyone who is struggling financially or does not have family and loved ones to spend it with. That is why the Thanksgiving meal served by the Mission is so special for our neighbors in need. It gives them an opportunity to enjoy a traditional meal with others, served by people who care. Every year our tables are full,” said Kevin Green, the City Rescue Mission’s chief executive officer.
The Mission strives to make Thanksgiving a day of celebration and thanks for their shelter guests and anyone in the community. Decorations from donors make the tables more festive as guests enjoy their meal, which includes the traditional turkey, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie.
For more information on the Mission’s holiday outreaches, visit cityrescuemission.org or call (724) 652-4321.
