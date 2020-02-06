Area residents can have a heart for the homeless this month by participating in the City Rescue Mission’s Hearts for Hygiene products drive.
Throughout February, the Mission will be collecting hygiene products such as shampoo, body wash, deodorant and razors.
When homeless men, women, and children come to the Mission for shelter, they receive a hygiene kit, which includes all of the basic necessities. Some of the most needed items include antiperspirant/deodorant, men’s razors (3+ blades), feminine hygiene products and men’s body wash.
“The Mission provided over 15,000 nights of shelter in 2019. As you can imagine, that is a lot of hygiene products,” said Kevin Green, chief executive officer of the Mission. “That is why the Hearts for hygiene products drive is such a blessing each year.”
Those wanting to help the City Rescue Mission may purchase hygiene products and take them to the Men’s Ministry, located at 319 S Croton Ave. Both full- and trial-size products are appreciated. For hygiene reasons, the Mission cannot accept open packages.
Churches or groups who would like to participate in the drive are encouraged to do so. For promotional information, such as box posters or flyers, visit cityrescuemission.org/hygiene-products-drive.
For more information about the ministries of the City Rescue Mission, call (724) 652-4321 or visit CityRescueMission.org.
