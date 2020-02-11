Rescue Mission CEO elected president of network district

Kevin Green, chief executive officer of the City Rescue Mission, has been elected to a three-year term as president of the Liberty District of Citygate Network.
Citygate Network is the newly rebranded name for the former Association of Gospel Rescue Missions, founded in 1913 and now headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Green will oversee, mentor and encourage member missions of the district in their participation in the annual international conference and district events.
Citygate Network is the primary network in which leaders of approximately 300 rescue missions and like-minded ministries across our country and Canada find the training, resources and support they need to serve individuals and families who arrive on their doorsteps every day of the year.
The Liberty District represents 36 missions and kindred ministries in the northeast section of the U.S., with the largest numbers located in Pennsylvania and New York. Most recently, a small mission outreach in New Hampshire joined the other ministry members from New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C., to complement the other district efforts.
While ministries in membership with Citygate Network incorporate the core tenets of Christianity in all aspects of their work, they are open to people of every faith or no faith. The end goal is for individuals and families to have their lives and relationships restored through the transforming power of the gospel, and to be re-engaged in meaningful ways with society.
Green remains an active CEO supervising the ministries of the City Rescue Mission in New Castle, and has been leading the Mission’s local effort for two decades. The Mission always focused on great stewardship of resources, and continues to provide feeding, shelter, youth development and spiritual services to people in Lawrence, Beaver, Butler and Mercer counties.
For more local and national information, please visit CityRescueMission.org and CitygateNetwork. org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.