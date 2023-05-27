Organizers are ready to press play on this year’s Renova Music Festival.
After a three-year pandemic pause, the chamber music festival for preprofessional students returns to Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center June 4-17 for a full slate of in-person learning and public concerts.
“Our number of applicants was back to normal this year,” said Joshua Zona, a New Castle native who founded Renova in 2012 as an immersive program allowing young musicians to learn from internationally renowned faculty. “I think being one more year away from the badness of COVID, people are more confident that events will go on safely as planned.”
Canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns, Renova – its name meaning renewal – returned on a limited basis last year. Instructors came to the Villa Maria campus while their college-aged students took part online and via Zoom.
“It’s exciting to be back,” said Zona, the music director and conductor of the Rapides Symphony Orchestra in Alexandria, Louisiana. “Villa Maria’s usually such a quiet, reflective place, and we do that too, but now there’s sounds coming out of everywhere.”
This year’s event, the ninth with students in attending in person, brings together 25 musicians from 12 universities as close by as Youngstown State and Duquesne to as far away as Texas and Mississippi.
“There’s also a few international students who go to schools in the U.S.,” Zona said, adding that he’s now seeing the successes of former Renova attendees as they begin their professional careers. “Hopefully, we’ve made a difference and positively affected their careers and their lives.
“After three years without students, in many ways it’s like starting from scratch, but thankfully we’ve been blessed with good supporters and instructors,” he continued, noting another local connection will be the premiere of “Waves,” a work by New Castle resident Judy Bruce, during the musicians’ June 10 concert. Another New Castle resident, pianist Dr. Nanette Kaplan Solomon, will perform with the students June 8.
Renova’s public events include a free festival preview with Zona, who serves as Renova’s conductor and music director, at 7:30 p.m. June 1 at the Bella Donna Inn, 101 E. Wallace Ave. Renova’s chamber groups will also offer a free, informal concert at 7 p.m. June 9 at Nova Cellars Winery in Pulaski.
Tickets, priced at $10 per concert for adults and $5 for students, are available at the door and required for the following concerts:
•7:30 p.m. June 8, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Faculty artists’ concert featuring pianist Dr. Nanette Kaplan Solomon.
•7:30 p.m. June 10, Villa Maria’s Magnificat Chapel. Renova Chamber Orchestra featuring the premiere of Judy Bruce’s “Waves.”
•7:30 p.m. June 15, St. Camillus Church, 314 W. Englewood Ave. Faculty artists’ concert.
•7:30 p.m. June 16, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Young artist chamber ensembles.
•7:30 p.m. June 17, Villa Maria’s Magnificat Chapel. Renova Chamber Orchestra.
For more information, visit www.renovafestival.net.
