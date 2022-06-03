Taking a cue from its name, the Renova Music Festival undergoes a renewal this month.
After a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus, the chamber music festival for preprofessional students founded by New Castle native Joshua Zona returns for online sessions, private Zoom lessons and two in-person faculty concerts, which are open to the public.
Zona, the music director and conductor of the Rapides Symphony Orchestra in Alexandria, Louisiana, explained that initially plans were for Renova to return to the format he created when he launched the program in 2012 – about two dozen young musicians housed at Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center train for two weeks under the guidance of internationally renowned instructors.
While Zona had no problem recruiting faculty from across the U.S. and the world, including a cellist from Budapest, he found that attracting student participants was a challenge.
“It seems like people still needed some time off,” Zona explained, adding that many past participants had been international students who may still face travel complications related to COVID restrictions in their home countries. “It left us with a smaller pool of students.”
For the festival, which runs June 5-17, faculty will reside at Villa Maria, however instruction will be via online videos, social media posts and private Zoom lessons.
“Something like musical TED talks,” said Zona who serves as Renova’s conductor and music director.
Instead of a concert series with teachers and students, the faculty will present two live concerts.
The first, with faculty artists along with pianist Dr. Nanette Kaplan Solomon, will be at 7:30 p.m. June 9 at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road, featuring the music of Beethoven and Amy Beach.
Faculty artists will present the music of Mozart, Max Reger and more at 7:30 p.m. June 16 at St. Camillus Church, 314 W. Englewood Ave.
Tickets for the performances are $10 for adults and $5 for students and will be available at the door.
“We had to do something. To not do anything would be a loss,” said Zona who hopes next year to return Renova, which loosely translates as “renewal,” to the full festival experience.
“We may be less active this year, but we’re still a strong organization with a great board. We’re eager to continue on,” he said.
“It was sad to have to resign ourselves to not being in person this year, but it is what it is and things are still not as they should be,” he continued. “There’s an energy that comes with being in person, especially with the college-age students. The faculty wants that. They want to teach and do the full component.”
