Registration is now open for Arts & Education at the Hoyt’s Spring Class Session, which runs March 24 through May 11.
While many staples such as Ceramics, Watercolor, Stained Glass, Drawing, and Italian will continue to be offered, several new classes have been added to the schedule including Art through the Ages for youth and Jewelry Making Workshops for adults.
Art Through the Ages offers ages 5 to 10 the opportunity to explore a variety art movements and materials with instructor Amy Jones, beginning with the Renaissance and moving through the origins of Modern Art. Projects will range from drawing and painting to collage, mixed media and pastels. The five-week course meets Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. beginning March 28.
Metalsmith, Donna Little, will be offering two jewelry workshops for teens and adults on Saturdays, as well. Roller Mill Printing will introduce the use of a roller mill to imprint textures onto your choice of pins, pendants, earrings or cuffs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 28, while Metal Jewelry Making will focus on pester casting over two days, April 4 and 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.
Scholarships are available for all ages. The award is determined by household size and income. For example, a family of four with an income of $45,000 would receive a 50 percent discount. While a family of four with a $26,000 income would receive a 100 percent discount. Applications are available on-line and, once approved, are applicable to every member of the household for as long as the household remains eligible.
To register, visit www.hoytartcenter.org or call (724) 652-2882.
