The annual Moraine State Park Regatta returns Aug. 5, 6, and 7.
The event offers a weekend of free family fun, from music and fireworks to kayaking and sailing demonstrations. The hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 6 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 7. The Aug. 6 slate of events kicks off with the Moraine Regatta 5K at 8:30 a.m.
The Moraine State Park Regatta aims to showcase eco-recreational activities for all ages and promote Moraine State Park. Featuring water and land recreational opportunities for all ages, nature-themed experiences and vendors from the local community, the event has something for everyone. Last year’s event attracted a record crowd of 28,000 people.
Visitors this year will find a vendor marketplace, featuring food offerings ranging from burgers and BBQ to Asian cuisine and sweet desserts.
Non-food vendors include local crafts and artisans, as well as showcases from businesses and service providers across the region.
In addition to the activities on the water, there is also land recreation that includes classes and demonstrations of yoga, guided hikes, pilates, tai chi, martial arts and more hosted by local organizations.
The Regatta Car Cruise will see car, truck and motorcycle enthusiasts meet for an exhibition of vintage, classic and customized vehicles on Aug. 6 and 7. Donations are gratefully accepted, but participation is free, and owners of the first 100 vehicles receive a commemorative dash plaque.
For a complete schedule of events, visit https://morainestateparkregatta.org/schedule/
