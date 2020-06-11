Neither missed opportunity nor blinding snowstorm could keep Andrea Keyser from getting the business she’d long desired.
A tiny virus, though, prevented her from opening it.
But with Lawrence County now in the green phase of Gov. Wolf’s COVID-19 recovery plan, the Red Zone — a spiritwear and embroidery shop formerly known as Macri’s Sporting Goods and once located on Moravia Street — will welcome its first in-person customers during a grand opening Saturday at 2305 Wilmington Road.
Keyser and her husband, Mark, purchased the business last August, and had intended to open it on Easter weekend. They’ve been doing online sales in the interim, but are eager to have face-to-face interaction with their customers.
“I wanted this back in the day (when the business was owned by Philip Macri), but when he sold it (in 2015), we didn’t know it was for sale,” Andrea Keyser said. The store was instead purchased by Beth and Tyler Krivosh, who relocated it to Neshannock Township.
Beth Krivosh, Andrea said, is a friend of Andrea’s sister, who owns Two Fat Guys and an Oven. While visiting that eatery one day, Andrea ran into Krivosh and learned her store was being put up for sale.
“It was like my eyes popped out of my head,” Andrea said. “I went home and sat Mark down, and of course, he said, ‘Absolutely not, you’re out of your mind, you can’t open up a business in this town.”
Still, with Mark having a degree in sports management, her sister flourishing at Two Fat Guys and an Oven and Andrea keeping busy with a crystal press she was operating out of their home, her optimism ran high. And when she learned that Adidas would allow her to retain the account it had with Macri’s, “that was the selling point right there.”
“I was scared,” Andrea said, “but everything just fell into place. I just felt the timing was right.”
Timing was indeed everything on New Year’s Eve, when the Keysers had to have everything out of the business’s former location and into its new one before the ball dropped in Times Square.
“We had to move everything in the middle of a snowstorm,” said Mark Keyser, who is also the strength and conditioning coach for Neshannock High’s football team. “I got a couple of players, and we had everything moved in four hours.”
For Andrea Keyser, a sports-themed business feels like a perfect fit.
“I grew up on the ballfields,” said the New Castle High teacher and former Shenango High cheerleading adviser. “My dad (Chuck Stone) played for the Iron Dukes. I grew up on the ballfield down in Mahoningtown.
“I’ve always been into sports. My husband had a tryout with the Pittsburgh Pirates. We’ve always been a sports family, and the timing was right.”
For now at least, family does indeed rule at The Red Zone. Andrea’s brother, her niece Jenna and her sons Anthony and Brock all are helping out. Daughter Brianne Keyser Nerti has been a tad busy helping to oversee three COVID-19 ICU units at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, but recently has joined the team as well, along with her husband, Vinny.
“Our plan was to just open on weekends and evenings until school was out with just our family,” Andrea said. “We had no intention of hiring anybody. We were going to see how it worked out with just our family.”
