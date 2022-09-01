September is National Recovery Month, and Lawrence County Drug & Alcohol will mark the occasion with a Recovery Resource Fair.
The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at the agency’s headquarters, 20 E. Washington St. It will spotlight what resources are available in Lawrence County and feature members of the recovery community talking about what they are doing to give back.
Jen Smith, secretary of Pennsylvania’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, will be the keynote speaker at 12:30 p.m. She will be followed by Lawrence County Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel at 12:45 p.m., and certified recovery specialist Mildred Boyd at 1 p.m.
There also will be local healthcare providers, Narcan distribution, food trucks and give-aways.
