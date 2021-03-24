Recording Registry adds albums by Janet Jackson, Nas

Jazz musician Louis Armstrong appears in Rome in 1968, from left, Janet Jackson performs at the Essence Festival in New Orleans on July 8, 2018, and Nas performs at the Essence Festival in New Orleans on July 6, 2019. Jacksonâs socially conscious album âRhythm Nation 1814,â Armstrongâs jazzy âWhen the Saints Go Marching Inâ and Nasâ debut release âIllmaticâ are among 25 recordings being inducted to the National Recording Registry.