“The Cabin at the End of the World” by Paul Tremblay is getting a chill-inducing adaptation, “Knock at the Cabin,” directed by M. Night Shyamalan.
While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage. The tense twist to the home invasion novel will keep readers and viewers alike on the edge of their seats. The film stars Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff and Rupert Grint.
