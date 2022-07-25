Read the book before you see the movie

Where the Crawdads Sing, the first novel by Delia Owens, is a #1 New York Times bestselling phenomenon, now a major motion picture.
The book is at once an exquisite ode to the natural world, a heartbreaking coming-of-age story, and a surprising tale of possible murder.
New Castle Public Library owns this title in regular and large print and as an audiobook on CD. It is also available through the Libby app as an ebook and an audiobook through the library’s digital library platform, Overdrive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.