“White Bird,” an unforgettable story of the power of kindness and unrelenting courage in a time of war, is due out in theaters soon.
The movie, which stars Helen Mirren and Gillian Anderson, is based on the graphic novel by R.J. Palacio, author of the blockbuster phenomenon “Wonder.” The New Castle Public Library owns “White Bird” and the library district’s Libby app features it as both as an audiobook and an ebook, available free with a library card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.