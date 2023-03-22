Based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, “Daisy Jones and the Six” is a fictional oral history charting the rise and fall of a 1970s rock and roll band.
A television series is currently on Amazon Prime.
The library has the book and the audiobook. It is especially enjoyable to listen to on CDs or in the Libby app with its full cast.
While the series is only available on Amazon Prime at this time, the library will purchase the DVDs when they become available.
