This month's see-the-book-before-the-movie is "Are You There God, It’s Me Margaret" by Judy Blume.
Blume’s beloved coming-of-age story, published in 1970, finally gets a film adaptation. Margaret, almost 12, has just moved to the suburbs and is anxious to fit in with her new friends. But when the girls start talking about boys, bras and getting their first periods, Margaret starts to wonder if she’s normal. There are some things about growing up that are hard for her to talk about, even with her friends. Lucky for Margaret, she’s got someone else to confide in — someone who always listens. The film stars Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates and Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret.
The book is available at the New Castle Public Library.
