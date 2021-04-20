Rare species of deer born at Grove City's Keystone Safari

Grove City is home to two of the newest Pere David’s Deer in the world, which add to a growing population of this species that was once extinct in the wild for over 100 years.
With the newest additions, Keystone Safari is now home to 14 of these rare deer. One of the largest groups in the Northeastern United States. 8 healthy calves have been born at the park since the original herd arrived at the facility in 2016.
The two newest calves, a boy and a girl, were both born earlier this month and have not yet been named. The family of deer can be seen, along with 20 more species of animals, in the park’s 85-acre drive-thru safari section. The drive-thru is where mostly hooved animals call home.
Native to the river valley region in China, the deer, also called “Milu”, were over-hunted for many years due to their large size, and to feed the growing population of Chinese families suffering from hunger and poverty. A massive deer population decline left only a small number of deer preserved inside a royal garden which were eventually killed off entirely by flooding in the region and continued poaching.
All Pere David’s deer alive today are related to just 18 deer that were preserved in a zoological collection in Europe prior to the demise of their wild Chinese counterparts. In 1956, the first Pere David’s Deer returned to China to be raised in the safety of zoos. In 2009, the first truly wild Pere David’s Deer herd was established in a national park within their previous native range. The new wild herd has since grown to over 700 deer.
The rebound of the Pere David’s deer is a conservation success story which serves as a model for many other species facing extinction today.
