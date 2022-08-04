A rabies clinic for cats and dogs is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 20 at Reed’s Services, 2613 W. State St.
Also available will be microchipping and distemper shots.
All cats must be in carriers and dogs must be leashed. No appointment is needed.
Cost is $10 for a rabies shot; $15 for microchipping; and $10 for distemper shot. Cash only.
The event is sponsored by the Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund, Reed’s and Dr. Jannette Heere.
