Locally crafted quilts will be on display March 28 when the Wilmington Township Civic League holds its annual quilt exhibition.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wilmington Township, Mercer County, Municipal Building, 35 Auction Road, New Wilmington.
Featured this year will be the quilts of Norma Garrett, a member of the Where the Corners Meet Guild who has been quilting since she retired 15 years ago from Westminster College. She does her own piecing and recently has been working with wool. Some of her wool quilting projects will be presented at the show.
Some of the quilts on display will be for sale. Also, a large Dresden Plate quilt will be raffled at the annual May 16 garage sale. Tickets may be purchased at the quilt show.
Admission to the show is $2, and proceeds benefit the civic league’s scholarship fund.
