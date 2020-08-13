Quilt project a spinoff of face mask group

BY MONICA PRYTS
THE (SHARON) HERALD
What started as a project to make face masks for the community is aiming to protect and cover people in a different way.
The Pieces of Love quilt project will benefit area organizations, which will raffle off blankets made from face mask scraps.
“Each one has its own distinct personality,” said organizer Janet Buzzeo.
The Hermitage woman is one of many volunteers with Let’s Make Masks who have made more than 35,000 face masks and counting for local schools, nonprofits, businesses and individuals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The leftover scraps of fabric are too small to use for a face mask, so Buzzeo got the idea to have them made into quilts to help raise money for organizations that have had to cancel fundraisers because of the virus.
She remembers her grandmother, Anna Komar, making what she called “crazy quilts” from leftover pieces of material, not wanting to let anything go to waste.
Buzzeo contacted Rhonda Paglia of Hermitage to see if she knew of anyone who could make the quilts, which Buzzeo said serve as a reminder of people pulling together during a difficult time.
Paglia offered to help, and she’s currently putting together the seventh quilt she’s made since March.
“It’s a little piece of our local history,” Paglia said.
It’s been quite a few years since she made a quilt, and she didn’t have a sewing machine – she is using a borrowed one – but it all came back to her after watching a few YouTube videos to refresh her memory, she said.
Pieces of Love is a fun and creative project for the community, and sorting through the fabric scraps to figure out a pattern or color scheme is like putting together a puzzle, Paglia said.
The first quilt was donated to Paige Smith, who helped start the Let’s Make Masks group, Buzzeo said, thanking the Sharon woman for her hard work.
Other quilts have gone to the Prince of Peace Center in Farrell, Joshua’s Haven City Mission in Sharon, the Shenango Valley Senior Center in Hermitage, Whole Life Services and the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County.
Each organization plans to sell raffle tickets for the quilts with proceeds going to various projects and programs.
Be on the lookout for announcements from those organizations for more information about how to buy tickets, Buzzeo said, adding that those details will be shared on the Facebook group “Let’s Make Masks (Volunteers Only).”
Joshua’s Haven, which offers temporary shelter for men and runs a free medical clinic, plans to raffle off the quilt when it is able to host a large fundraiser event, said Sherry Masotto-Swetz, director.
They are very grateful for the quilt donation, which she compared to the organization’s work – following God’s guidance, Joshua’s Haven helps people put the pieces of their lives back together to make something beautiful because they are worth saving.
“I felt that it was symbolic,” she said.
Joshua’s Haven is hoping to open a shelter for women and children. They are in the process of looking for a location. Raffle ticket proceeds will help support that project.
Paglia noted that the annual Mercer County Senior Follies, which was supposed to be held earlier this month, was canceled because of the pandemic.
It would have been the event’s 17th year, and proceeds help pay the mortgage at the Shenango Valley Senior Center in Hermitage, said Paglia, who has participated in the talent show.
The quilt for the senior center was done in “warm” colors with red, orange, yellow and brown. Because of her connection to the senior center, that particular quilt is very special to Paglia, who said she cried when she finished it.
“It was just such a project full of love,” she said, adding that she hopes Follies members and fans buy raffle tickets.
She also completed a girl’s quilt for Whole Life Services, and she’s working on a boy’s quilt for the organization, which is based in Hermitage and provides services for individuals with disabilities.
Buzzeo, who has been helping finish up some of the quilts, said that she is getting requests from other groups like St. Paul’s in West Salem Township.
Paglia will piece together the quilt top, and the residents at St. Paul’s will finish it.
She has been stitching the year and a few hearts on each quilt, showing it was created with care during a time of need.
“She just did an amazing job,” Buzzeo said.
Each one is a piece of art that Paglia hopes the recipients will treasure for years to come.
“They’ll know that there’s been a lot of love and care put into them,” she said.
The organizations are thrilled to be part of the project, which is always in need of more supplies for masks and quilts like cotton material, elastic that measures an eighth of an inch or a quarter inch, and gift cards for fabric stores like Joann Fabric and Michaels, Buzzeo said.
Buzzeo is also preparing to launch the next piece of the project – she will be using some of the scraps to teach Whole Life Services clients how to make Christmas ornaments, which will be sold to benefit the organization.
For more information about Pieces of Love or Let’s Make Masks, visit Let’s Make Masks (Volunteers Only) on Facebook, or email Molly Carter, coordinator of Let’s Make Masks, at mollycarterwriter@gmail.com.
