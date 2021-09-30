Homecomings continue at Lawrence County’s high schools with Wilmington and Neshannock crowning queens last week while Lincoln, Mohawk and New Castle prepare for festivities this weekend.
WILMINGTON
Rachel Lego was crowned Wilmington Area High School’s 2021 homecoming queen during halftime festivities Sept. 25 at the school.
Escorted by her father, Rachel is the daughter of Aaron and Renee Lego. She is actively involved in many extracurricular activities at the school and in her community.
Rachel is currently the captain of Wilmington’s volleyball team, where she has lettered for the past three years as well as coached the junior high volleyball team. She is also a five-year member of the school’s marching band and is the section leader of the mellophones. Rachel has served as both the sophomore and junior class president, and is a member of National Honor Society and Peer Leadership.
She is heavily involved in serving in her church and youth group, and has assisted in several missions opportunities over the years.
Rachel plans to attend college, majoring in speech-language pathology.
NESHANNOCK
Neleh Nogay was crowned the Neshannock High School homecoming queen on Sept. 24.
She is the daughter of Dr. Johanna and Donald Nogay. Her activities include basketball, softball, track and field, Peer Leadership, National Honor Society and FBLA. Neleh also plays travel softball for the Ohio Outlaws.
Upon graduation, Neleh plans to attend Fordham University to play Division 1 softball and study pre-med.
Her escort for the evening was Samuel Bessell, son of Sam and Marcy Bessell.
ELLWOOD
Ellwood City’s Lincoln High School will celebrate its 65th annual homecoming Oct. 1, when the Wolverines face the Neshannock Lancers at Helling Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
The homecoming queen’s court will be announced on the field during pre-game ceremonies, which begin at 6:30 p.m., and the 2021 homecoming queen will be crowned during halftime.
Members of this year’s court are: Asiah Barnhart, Brianna Francis, Bryn Gray, Alyssa Jeffcoat, Tess Kohnen, Jaidyn Leviere, Angelina Nardone, Angelina Ricciuti, Kyla Servick, Jenna Vetica and Katelyn Wehman.
The homecoming king’s court will be announced at an outdoor pep rally at Helling Stadium at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Crowning will also take place at the pep rally.
Members of this year’s court are: Stephen Antuono, Buckie Biskup, Peyton O’Brien, Kadin McClymonds, Alexander Roth, Anthony Spadafore, Drake Tomak and Ashton Wilson.
After a year off due to COVID restrictions, the homecoming semi-formal for grades nine through 12 is back on in the school cafeteria and is scheduled for Oct. 2. DJ Jeff Feola will provide the entertainment and Clark’s will be available for photos. Refreshments will also be served.
MOHAWK
Mohawk High School’s homecoming activities begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 with a parade starting at the elementary school and ending on the football field.
The introduction of court and crowning of king and queen will take place directly after the parade, and the football game will begin at 7 p.m.
Members of this year’s homecoming court are:
•Sidney Andrews, daughter of Marty and Cherie Andrews, and Ayden Leslie, son of Tom and Ranee Leslie.
•Sydney Cardella, daughter of Stephen and Kimmie Cardella, and Blake Lloyd, son of Melanie Lloyd and the late Michael Lloyd.
•Kristen Clark, daughter of Roxanne and Bob Clark, and Carter Fritzley, son of Kelli Wells and Brandon Fritzley.
•Mikenzi McBride, daughter of Michael and Amanda McBride, and Boden Leslie, son of Tom and Ranee Leslie.
•Paige O’Dell, daughter of John and Dione O’Dell, and Marc Conti, son of Marc and Laura Conti.
•Angelina Retort, daughter of Ed Retort and Dionne Retort, and AJ Carnuche, son of Renee and Tony Carnuche.
This year’s princess and prince, chosen from Mohawk’s first-grade class, are princess Charli Yasher, daughter of Kaley Congie and Ryan Yasher, and prince Keegan Kaylor, son of Brandy and Johnny and Shane Kaylor.
NEW CASTLE
New Castle High School’s 2021 homecoming queen will be crowned at the Oct. 1 football game at Taggart Stadium. The king will be announced at the homecoming dance the following night at the Cascade Park Dance Pavilion.
Members of this year’s homecoming court are:
•Freshman attendant Joelle Bradley, daughter of Melanie and Kenneth Bradley, escorted by Casey Ondako, son of Bess and Larry Ondako.
•Sophomore attendant Emma DeVivo, daughter of Alyssa and Eric DeVivo, escorted by Luke Vinroe, son of Susan and Dean Vinroe.
•Junior attendant Kayah Waller, daughter of Kia and Orlando Waller, escorted by Angelo Cialella, son of Jennie Cialella.
•Senior attendant India Bailey, daughter of Julie and Anthony Bailey, escorted by Sean Scott, son of Brooke and Sean Scott Sr.
•Senior attendant Emily Carter, daughter of Heather Carter and stepdaughter of Christian Fry, escorted by Jeremy Hunt, son of Brynna and Gary Hunt.
•Senior attendant Genesis Gardner, daughter of Ruthann and Antwan Gardner, escorted by Samuel Lyden, son of Maria Noviello-Lyden and Tom Lyden.
•Senior attendant Logan Holmes, daughter of Leticia and Shane Holmes-Ott, escorted by Michael Graham, son of Jessica Eakin and Michael Graham.
•Senior attendant Maria Owens, daughter of Anna Laurenza, escorted by Tyler Girman, son of Bobbie Lynn and Jason Girman.
•Senior attendant Montana Pastore, daughter of JoEllen Thomas and Jason Pastore, escorted by Emanuel Gingras, son of Tina Samuels.
