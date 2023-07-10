Pyrotecnico FX, a Live Events company headquartered in New Castle, is part of the upcoming theatrical release: “ODESZA Presents: The Last Goodbye Cinematic Experience.”
The film is a journey of sights and sound in which ODESZA’s music comes to life on the big screen in this immersive concert film.
Three-time Grammy Award-nominated musical duo, ODESZA, composed of Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight, originated in Bellingham, Washington, in 2012. Performers of experimental electronic music, Mills and Knight, also known as Catacombkid and BeachesBeaches, are supported by a drum line, a complete brass section and talented singers. Their performances feature a plethora of special effects including pyrotechnics, fire, confetti and lasers.
Pyrotecno FX provides all of the pyrotechnics, fire and customized confetti for the experience. Executive vice president of special effects, Rocco Vitale, works closely with ODESZA in preparation for their tours and special events. He said he was honored when asked to contribute to the theatrical production, “We play a small role in supporting the magic of the ODESZA experience and hope that audiences will head to the cinema to witness this mesmerizing adventure of sight and sound. It is an experience like no other.”
“ODESZA Presents: The Last Goodbye Cinematic Experience” is in theaters across the nation, including greater Pittsburgh, on July 12. Check out the trailer and purchase tickets by visiting https://odesza.com/. ODESZA is currently on tour, and will play at The Pavilion at Star Lake on Sept. 2.
