Years ago, when I was newly married, I worked in the kitchen of a nursing home.
I was a dish washer. Actually, I ran the dishwasher. There’s a difference. I also set up tables and helped the cook with her duties.
I don’t remember the cook’s name, but I do remember a particular conversation — or a snippet of one — that we had once, when we had a few spare minutes. She said she had been working in the kitchen at home when her husband walked in with his hands in his pockets.
She said to him, “If you don’t take your hands out of your pockets, I’m going to sew them shut.”
I was appalled and dumbfounded! What did God make pockets for, anyway? So, I asked the cook why she would say such a thing. She said it spoils the seam of the slacks when the pockets start to sag.
I kind of agreed with her, but I couldn’t understand why anyone would choose aesthetics over pragmatism.
I don’t know what the temperature in the room was, but, maybe, his hands were cold. He might have thought that putting his hands in his pockets was a better solution than putting them on a warm part of her anatomy.
I don’t remember if I asked, but I wonder if he was allowed to keep his wallet in one of his pockets. Or, maybe, he wanted to keep a pocket knife in one of his pockets. It seems like a natural thing to do, in case he would need to clean the dirt from under his fingernails, or cut a string, or open a package, or quarter an apple.
Maybe, he would like to keep some change in a pocket, so he could pay the tax on a purchase at the dollar store.
I find pockets to be very useful, even though I take a purse every time I leave the house. One of the things I find to be vital to carry is a tissue or two. I never know when my nose will drip or I will sneeze. I need to be prepared. Lip balm is important, too, as well as a Proxa Brush, to act as a toothpick when I can’t brush between meals.
I doubt if the cook’s husband carried a purse, but he surely had needs that would benefit from having easy access to the contents of his pockets.
There are lots of uses for pockets. I didn’t follow up with the cook to see if her husband mended his ways or she mended his pockets.
I also wonder if kangaroos carry anything in their pockets besides their little joeys.
(Dorothy Burchett is author of the book “Miles and Miracles,” available at Pokeberry Exchange in New Castle. Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
