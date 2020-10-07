Pumpkin voting, sale this week at courthouse

It’s not too early to vote for President of the United States by mail-in ballot, nor is it too early to cast a ballot for your favorite pumpkin at the courthouse.
The annual jack-o-lantern decorating entries are on public display this week in the courthouse lobby, demonstrating some creative and spooky ideas for how to decorate pumpkins.
The contest is sponsored annually by the Lawrence County Juvenile Probation department with the Lawrence County Treasurer’s office.
Courthouse employees and visitors are encouraged to view the pumpkins on display and vote for their favorite — one ballot per person — by writing the number on a slip of paper and depositing it in the ballot box inside the window of the county treasurer’s office.
The entries include a haunted merry-go-round with spooky music, a pumpkin painted bluish-purple called, “You’re turning violet, Violet;” Rocky the Rhino, a white “Boo” pumpkin, a cozy cottage pumpkin, a running fountain pumpkin, a wise old owl, a talking, light-up jack-o’lantern called “Nightmare on Court Street,” a hatching dinosaur egg called “2020’s Gerber Baby,” and a jack-o-lantern with a scary scene of bones inside, called Double, Double Toil and Trouble.
Voting ends at noon Thursday. The winners will be announced at 10 a.m. Friday morning in the lobby, followed immediately by an auction of the pumpkins, to be sold to the highest bidders.
Proceeds from the event will go partly toward purchasing materials for the juvenile probation community garden next year.
The rest will go into a fund to help offset restitution that juvenile offenders have to pay.
Those who cannot afford the restitution are given community service, and the money is taken from that fund to pay the debt.
In addition to the pumpkin auction, a silent auction is going on this week of various fall decorations that were hand-crafted by employees of juvenile probation.
Bidders can write down their bids on the sheets of paper by each decorative item, and those also will be sold Friday.
