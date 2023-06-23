The deadline is June 30 for Pulaski Township residents from the Wilmington Area High School Class of 2023 to apply for a $500 scholarship from the New Bedford Lions Club.
Pulaski residents who graduated this year from Lawrence County Career and Technical Center are also eligible.
Applicants must submit a 100-word essay detailing their plans and accomplishments in the community.
Reach out to the guidance counselor at WAHS for an application.
