Pulaski will have its 79th annual Memorial Day observance at 12:15 p.m. May 28 at the honor roll on the corner of Grell Street and Route 208.
Col. Grey D. Berrier will be the featured speaker. Dr. Lewis Grell will be master of ceremonies aided by Vern Aubel, Pulaski Girl and Boy Scouts and the West Middlesex Veterans of Foreign Wars. The combined choirs of the Pulaski Presbyterian and Methodist churches will lead the singing of the National Anthem and America.
Flowers will be provided by the Snappy Dragon Garden Club led by president Kathy Dubrasky.
Following the ceremony, the Pulaski Presbyterian Church will host a community picnic. The events are open to the public.
