Telling others to “Simplify” has added a few things to Dr. Susan Pazak’s “to do” list.
A New Castle native, the California clinical psychologist and life coach released her first book, “Simplify: Powerful Words For Life’s Complicated Situations,” in January.
“It’s exciting, but it’s also been a learning experience,” Pazak said in a phone interview.
While “Simplify” suggests just that, creating a straightforward path for breaking down life’s complications, for Pazak, it also means she’s adding a book tour and meetings with producers to her planner.
The book, which is available on Amazon, is “an easy approach, something that can be applied every day to different situations,” Pazak explained.
“Sometimes we can be overwhelmed by life’s conflicts, but we have to reassess our thoughts,” she continued. “We need to break the problem down and shift our prospective away from the worry and fear.
“A lot of times we get in our own way,” Pazak added. “Often our biggest hurdles are the doubts in our minds. We need to take action against those negative thoughts and emotional reactions.”
While “Simplify” is Pazak’s first book, she’s written self-help articles for websites including Yourtango.com, WikiHow.com and MSN.com. She also appeared on the television show “My Strange Addiction.”
In addition to her private practice in Orange County, where she resides, Pazak offers “elite concierge coaching services,” custom life and professional coaching assistance provided via phone and video to clients around the country.
The daughter of Dr. Lucille Pazak of Neshannock Township and the late Joseph Pazak, the author is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and earned her doctorate in clinical psychology from Pepperdine University in California.
