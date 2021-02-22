Dr. Darla Timbo, an accredited psychologist and therapist who specializes in multicultural and diversity counseling and training, will discuss “Generational Tales of Strength, Courage and Black Trauma” as part of Westminster College’s Voices Organizing to Inspire Change and Empowerment (VOICE) initiative.
Her presentation is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.
Sponsored by the College’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion, Timbo — who operates a private psychology practice in Pittsburgh and is an assistant professor at California University of Pennsylvania — will discuss repeated mental and physical trauma and stress impacting the Black community and how to find triumph and healing.
Timbo, who also specializes in existential and humanistic centered therapies, forensic counseling and substances abuse counseling, completed her doctoral degree in counseling psychology at Carlow University.
The event is free and open to the public. To obtain a Zoom link or for more information, please contact Kaileik Asbury, assistant director for diversity and inclusion, at asburykj@westminster.edu.
