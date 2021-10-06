NEW CASTLE

First Ward

Jesse C. Horton Sr. and Frances J. Horton to Roshan Sara Fatema Koozekanani Trustee and Koozekanani Family 1999 Dyasty Trust UAD

Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence CVounty to Yuen Fan Kot

Second Ward

Nicole M. Hall Lumley and Nicole M. Lumley to Nicole Cugini and Stephan Salmon

Kevin Tan Le Est and Kevin Le Est

Augustine R. Smarrelli and Theresa Smarrelli to Christopher L. Clingensmith

Abelia Development LP and Artopia Development General Partner to Properties by ACC Investments LLC, Carla Loren Collections LLC and Loren Carla Collections LLC

Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County to Laura A. Rice

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Sarah H. Boyd

Steel City Investment Group to Dawn M. Piroli and Joseph Piroli

Third Ward

Bradley T. Tinstman and Danielle S. Tinstman to Synnovea E. Tinstman

Fourth Ward

April M. Siciliano to Salvatore Siciliano

Starlene Gottberg to Thomas E. Ross

Fifth Ward

Christopher P. Watt and Huntington National Bank to Federal National Mortgage Assoc.

David A. Faraone, Anthony Faraone and Frederick A. Garaone to Faraone Real Estate LLC

David A. Faraone, Anthony Faraone and Frederick A. Garaone to Faraone Real Estate LLC

David A. Faraone, Anthony Faraone and Frederick A. Garaone to Faraone Real Estate LLC

Eighth Ward

Kylee M. Fehir, Kylee M. Baker and Michael William Baker to Taylor Olenick

Maria Wuerch Est to Alfred P. Wuerch

HICKORY TOWNSHIP

Hugh E. Forbes Jr. and Joan P. Forbes to Kyle Forbes

MAHONING TOWNSHIP

Albert E. Fredericks to Albert E. Fredericks and Kimberly A. Fredericks

Robert C. Mrozek and Marci J. Mrozek to David E. Hosaflook and Brenda L. Hosaflook

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP

Maria Karousatos Dunn to Bay Booth Jr.

Maria Karousatos Dunn to Bay Booth Jr.

Mary Theresa Sovesky Est, Mary Ann Sovesky, Debbie L. Martin, Steven Bradley Martin and Gary T. Sovesky to Jeffrey V. Shevitski and Lillian A. Shevitski

April M. Siciliano to Salvatore Siciliano

Benjamin W. Foster and Chelsea E. Foster to Brandon S. Beck and Molly Beck

Konstantinos Papazekos, Ariesta Papazekos, Georgia Christou and John Christou

Lisa E. Perillo Trustee and Perillo Lisa E. Living Trust to Terry L. Black

Salvatore Siciliano to April M. Siciliano

Taylor Boak Burgess and Taylor Boak Burgess to Courteney Metts

Michael F. Calabrese and Lisa L. Calabrese to Frank B. Calabrese

Michael F. Calabrese and Lisa L. Calabrese to Frank B. Calabrese

Michael F. Calabrese and Lisa L. Calabrese to Frank B. Calabrese

Michael F. Calabrese and Lisa L. Calabrese to Frank B. Calabrese

Michael F. Calabrese and Lisa L. Calabrese to Frank B. Calabrese

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP

Justin N. Umps and Casey A. Warso to Derek M. Pisor

Rebecca Abramson, Rebecca Jones and David Lee Jones to Keystone Properties for America LLC

PLAIN GROVE TOWNSHIP

Jason A. McCluskey and Gina M. McCluskey to Jason A. McCluskey, Gina M. McCluskey and Zackary J. McCluskey

PULASKI TOWNSHIP

Dorothy L. Kollar Est to Ralph W. Michaels and Kimberly E. Michaels

Dorothy L. Kollar Est to Ralph W. Michaels and Kimberly E. Michaels

SCOTT TOWNSHIP

James J. Gagda and Linda A. Gajda to Brandon Dando and Julie Dando

Jane E. Book to Thomas E. Book

Jane E. Book to Thomas E. Book

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP

David S. Carcaise and Leslie J. Carcaise to Kevin A. Kocher and Brooke N. Kocher

Michael Kendall, Michael T. Kendall, Karen Kendall, Karen A. Kendall, Nationstar Mortgage LLC and Mr. Cooper to Sipe Investment Properties LLC, Royal Capital LLC and Conversus LLC

Michael Kendall, Michael T. Kendall, Karen Kendall, Karen A. Kendall, Nationstar Mortgage LLC and Mr. Cooper to Sipe Investment Properties LLC, Royal Capital LLC and Conversus LLC

Scalzo Joel J. Irrevocable Trust and Joelynne A. Koury Trustee to Dwayne E. Umensetter

Shirley Wright Est and Shirley G. Wright Est to Shari Lynn Wright and Dustin Ray Daugherty

Shirley Wright Est and Shirley G. Wright Est to Shari Lynn Wright and Dustin Ray Daugherty

Bruce E. Jones Est to Carson McConnell

Florence M. Stelter to Frederick D. Stelter Jr. and James D. Stelter

Florence M. Stelter to Frederick D. Stelter Jr. and James D. Stelter

Carrie E. Shaffer Est to Alex Wickline

Carrie E. Shaffer Est to Alex Wickline

Charles W. Douglas to William Park

Charles W. Douglas to William Park

UNION TOWNSHIP

Robert D. Griffith to Laurie A. Griffith

Michael R. Genareo and Maryanne Genareo to Lisa Dudash

Zandon LLC to Thomas A. Perrotta, Erica Perrotta and FKA Erica Norge

Bevan Family Limited Partnership and Lowe Development LLC General Partner to Richard Joseph Macedo and Marlane Mary Macedo

Daddy Boo LLC to Michael J. Trott

Ethel NB. Sysocki Est to David J. Wysocki and Dennis M. Wysocki

Damian M. Cassano and Janelle M. Cassano to Nicholas Anthony Matsook, Kayla Matsook and Janna McKeough

Louis A. Cenname Sr. and Anne Cenamme to Linda Jean Butera, Vincent Cenname and Louis A. Cenname Jr.

Zambelli Family Partnership LP and ZFP Management LLC General Partner to Pennsylvania Commonwealth of Department of General Services

Zambelli Family Partnership LP and ZFP Management LLC General Partner to Pennsylvania Commonwealth of Department of General Services

Zambelli Family Partnership LP and ZFP Management LLC General Partner to Pennsylvania Commonwealth of Department of General Services

Zambelli Family Partnership LP and ZFP Management LLC General Partner to Pennsylvania Commonwealth of Department of General Services

Zambelli Family Partnership LP and ZFP Management LLC General Partner to Pennsylvania Commonwealth of Department of General Services

George R. Zambelli Jr. Donnalou Zambelli, Marcia Zambelli, Annlyn Zambelli, Danabeth Zambelli and Constance J. Zambelli Est. to Zambelli Family Partnership LP

2000 Zambelli George R. Family Irrevocable Trust, 2000 Zambelli Constance J. Family Irrevocable Trust, George R. Zambelli Jr. Trustee and Donnalou Zambelli Trustee to Zambelli Family Partnership LP

2000 Zambelli George R. Family Irrevocable Trust, 2000 Zambelli Constance J. Family Irrevocable Trust, George R. Zambelli Jr. Trustee and Donnalou Zambelli Trustee to Zambelli Family Partnership LP

WAYNE TOWNSHIP

Betty K. Geniviva and Betty J. Geniviva to Channa R. Robinson

WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP

Penny M. Cooper Est to John Cooper and Jeffrey Cooper

Michael T. McKee and Beth E. Goldstein to Michael T. McKee and Beth E. Goldstein

Michael T. McKee and Beth E. Goldstein to Michael T. McKee and Beth E. Goldstein

Michael T. McKee and Beth E. Goldstein to Michael T. McKee and Beth E. Goldstein

ELLWOOD CITY

Third Ward

Sean M. Wilson to Jori L. Wilson

Jeffrey Allen Larry, Janice Ellen Millikan and Janice Millikan to Raymond Evans

Jeffrey Allen Larry, Janice Ellen Millikan and Janice Millikan to Raymond Evans

Jeffrey Allen Larry, Janice Ellen Millikan and Janice Millikan to Raymond Evans

BESSEMER

Lehigh Cement Co. LLC to Larry A. Herbolich

Ethel L. Kuhn to Joy L. Cunningham and Jean E. Goetz

Ethel L. Kuhn to Joy L. Cunningham and Jean E. Goetz

Ethel L. Kuhn to Joy L. Cunningham and Jean E. Goetz

WAMPUM

Michael Marston to Look at My Homes LLC

Michael Marston to Look at My Homes LLC

Michael Marston to Look at My Homes LLC

G. Brent Matus and Jaqueline S. Matus to Barkeyville Partners LP and Steward Investments Group Inc. General Partner

