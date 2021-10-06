NEW CASTLE
First Ward
Jesse C. Horton Sr. and Frances J. Horton to Roshan Sara Fatema Koozekanani Trustee and Koozekanani Family 1999 Dyasty Trust UAD
Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence CVounty to Yuen Fan Kot
Second Ward
Nicole M. Hall Lumley and Nicole M. Lumley to Nicole Cugini and Stephan Salmon
Kevin Tan Le Est and Kevin Le Est
Augustine R. Smarrelli and Theresa Smarrelli to Christopher L. Clingensmith
Abelia Development LP and Artopia Development General Partner to Properties by ACC Investments LLC, Carla Loren Collections LLC and Loren Carla Collections LLC
Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County to Laura A. Rice
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Sarah H. Boyd
Steel City Investment Group to Dawn M. Piroli and Joseph Piroli
Third Ward
Bradley T. Tinstman and Danielle S. Tinstman to Synnovea E. Tinstman
Fourth Ward
April M. Siciliano to Salvatore Siciliano
Starlene Gottberg to Thomas E. Ross
Fifth Ward
Christopher P. Watt and Huntington National Bank to Federal National Mortgage Assoc.
David A. Faraone, Anthony Faraone and Frederick A. Garaone to Faraone Real Estate LLC
David A. Faraone, Anthony Faraone and Frederick A. Garaone to Faraone Real Estate LLC
David A. Faraone, Anthony Faraone and Frederick A. Garaone to Faraone Real Estate LLC
Eighth Ward
Kylee M. Fehir, Kylee M. Baker and Michael William Baker to Taylor Olenick
Maria Wuerch Est to Alfred P. Wuerch
HICKORY TOWNSHIP
Hugh E. Forbes Jr. and Joan P. Forbes to Kyle Forbes
MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Albert E. Fredericks to Albert E. Fredericks and Kimberly A. Fredericks
Robert C. Mrozek and Marci J. Mrozek to David E. Hosaflook and Brenda L. Hosaflook
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP
Maria Karousatos Dunn to Bay Booth Jr.
Maria Karousatos Dunn to Bay Booth Jr.
Mary Theresa Sovesky Est, Mary Ann Sovesky, Debbie L. Martin, Steven Bradley Martin and Gary T. Sovesky to Jeffrey V. Shevitski and Lillian A. Shevitski
April M. Siciliano to Salvatore Siciliano
Benjamin W. Foster and Chelsea E. Foster to Brandon S. Beck and Molly Beck
Konstantinos Papazekos, Ariesta Papazekos, Georgia Christou and John Christou
Lisa E. Perillo Trustee and Perillo Lisa E. Living Trust to Terry L. Black
Salvatore Siciliano to April M. Siciliano
Taylor Boak Burgess and Taylor Boak Burgess to Courteney Metts
Michael F. Calabrese and Lisa L. Calabrese to Frank B. Calabrese
Michael F. Calabrese and Lisa L. Calabrese to Frank B. Calabrese
Michael F. Calabrese and Lisa L. Calabrese to Frank B. Calabrese
Michael F. Calabrese and Lisa L. Calabrese to Frank B. Calabrese
Michael F. Calabrese and Lisa L. Calabrese to Frank B. Calabrese
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP
Justin N. Umps and Casey A. Warso to Derek M. Pisor
Rebecca Abramson, Rebecca Jones and David Lee Jones to Keystone Properties for America LLC
PLAIN GROVE TOWNSHIP
Jason A. McCluskey and Gina M. McCluskey to Jason A. McCluskey, Gina M. McCluskey and Zackary J. McCluskey
PULASKI TOWNSHIP
Dorothy L. Kollar Est to Ralph W. Michaels and Kimberly E. Michaels
Dorothy L. Kollar Est to Ralph W. Michaels and Kimberly E. Michaels
SCOTT TOWNSHIP
James J. Gagda and Linda A. Gajda to Brandon Dando and Julie Dando
Jane E. Book to Thomas E. Book
Jane E. Book to Thomas E. Book
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP
David S. Carcaise and Leslie J. Carcaise to Kevin A. Kocher and Brooke N. Kocher
Michael Kendall, Michael T. Kendall, Karen Kendall, Karen A. Kendall, Nationstar Mortgage LLC and Mr. Cooper to Sipe Investment Properties LLC, Royal Capital LLC and Conversus LLC
Michael Kendall, Michael T. Kendall, Karen Kendall, Karen A. Kendall, Nationstar Mortgage LLC and Mr. Cooper to Sipe Investment Properties LLC, Royal Capital LLC and Conversus LLC
Scalzo Joel J. Irrevocable Trust and Joelynne A. Koury Trustee to Dwayne E. Umensetter
Shirley Wright Est and Shirley G. Wright Est to Shari Lynn Wright and Dustin Ray Daugherty
Shirley Wright Est and Shirley G. Wright Est to Shari Lynn Wright and Dustin Ray Daugherty
Bruce E. Jones Est to Carson McConnell
Florence M. Stelter to Frederick D. Stelter Jr. and James D. Stelter
Florence M. Stelter to Frederick D. Stelter Jr. and James D. Stelter
Carrie E. Shaffer Est to Alex Wickline
Carrie E. Shaffer Est to Alex Wickline
Charles W. Douglas to William Park
Charles W. Douglas to William Park
UNION TOWNSHIP
Robert D. Griffith to Laurie A. Griffith
Michael R. Genareo and Maryanne Genareo to Lisa Dudash
Zandon LLC to Thomas A. Perrotta, Erica Perrotta and FKA Erica Norge
Bevan Family Limited Partnership and Lowe Development LLC General Partner to Richard Joseph Macedo and Marlane Mary Macedo
Daddy Boo LLC to Michael J. Trott
Ethel NB. Sysocki Est to David J. Wysocki and Dennis M. Wysocki
Damian M. Cassano and Janelle M. Cassano to Nicholas Anthony Matsook, Kayla Matsook and Janna McKeough
Louis A. Cenname Sr. and Anne Cenamme to Linda Jean Butera, Vincent Cenname and Louis A. Cenname Jr.
Zambelli Family Partnership LP and ZFP Management LLC General Partner to Pennsylvania Commonwealth of Department of General Services
Zambelli Family Partnership LP and ZFP Management LLC General Partner to Pennsylvania Commonwealth of Department of General Services
Zambelli Family Partnership LP and ZFP Management LLC General Partner to Pennsylvania Commonwealth of Department of General Services
Zambelli Family Partnership LP and ZFP Management LLC General Partner to Pennsylvania Commonwealth of Department of General Services
Zambelli Family Partnership LP and ZFP Management LLC General Partner to Pennsylvania Commonwealth of Department of General Services
George R. Zambelli Jr. Donnalou Zambelli, Marcia Zambelli, Annlyn Zambelli, Danabeth Zambelli and Constance J. Zambelli Est. to Zambelli Family Partnership LP
2000 Zambelli George R. Family Irrevocable Trust, 2000 Zambelli Constance J. Family Irrevocable Trust, George R. Zambelli Jr. Trustee and Donnalou Zambelli Trustee to Zambelli Family Partnership LP
2000 Zambelli George R. Family Irrevocable Trust, 2000 Zambelli Constance J. Family Irrevocable Trust, George R. Zambelli Jr. Trustee and Donnalou Zambelli Trustee to Zambelli Family Partnership LP
WAYNE TOWNSHIP
Betty K. Geniviva and Betty J. Geniviva to Channa R. Robinson
WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP
Penny M. Cooper Est to John Cooper and Jeffrey Cooper
Michael T. McKee and Beth E. Goldstein to Michael T. McKee and Beth E. Goldstein
Michael T. McKee and Beth E. Goldstein to Michael T. McKee and Beth E. Goldstein
Michael T. McKee and Beth E. Goldstein to Michael T. McKee and Beth E. Goldstein
ELLWOOD CITY
Third Ward
Sean M. Wilson to Jori L. Wilson
Jeffrey Allen Larry, Janice Ellen Millikan and Janice Millikan to Raymond Evans
Jeffrey Allen Larry, Janice Ellen Millikan and Janice Millikan to Raymond Evans
Jeffrey Allen Larry, Janice Ellen Millikan and Janice Millikan to Raymond Evans
BESSEMER
Lehigh Cement Co. LLC to Larry A. Herbolich
Ethel L. Kuhn to Joy L. Cunningham and Jean E. Goetz
Ethel L. Kuhn to Joy L. Cunningham and Jean E. Goetz
Ethel L. Kuhn to Joy L. Cunningham and Jean E. Goetz
WAMPUM
Michael Marston to Look at My Homes LLC
Michael Marston to Look at My Homes LLC
Michael Marston to Look at My Homes LLC
G. Brent Matus and Jaqueline S. Matus to Barkeyville Partners LP and Steward Investments Group Inc. General Partner
