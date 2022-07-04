NEW CASTLE

First Ward

Lawrence M. Kelly, Marisa L. Kelly, Charles W. Garbett and Carol A. Garbett to Panther Real Estate LLC

Second Ward

Melissa Gerber and Melissa Sipe to Ryan Qualhliero

Steven P. Penny to Jacquelynn Marie Newell

Tyler Hubbs and Dilyana Hubbs to Investmint Properties LLC

Seventh Ward

Rachel Reno to Gene F. Reno Jr.

PERRY TOWNSHIP

Harold D. Barr to Christine Barr

SCOTT TOWNSHIP

David A. Beiter, Patricia S. Brown and Jeremy L. Kobialka to Vincent M. LaMorella and Linda M. LaMorella

David A. Beiter, Patricia S. Brown and Jeremy Kobialka to James J. Salzano and Susan M. Salzano

David A. Beiter, Patricia S. Brown and Jeremy Kobialka to Charles R. Pollum and Amy C. Pollum

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP

Patsy R. Genareo and Anna Marie Genareo to Annamarie Genareo and Carmen C. Genareo

UNION TOWNSHIP

Marcia J. Macri and Michael Macri to Andrew J. Graziani and Jodi L. Shaffer

WAYNE TOWNSHIP

James F. Dombeck Est and James Dombeck Est to Paul D. Boots Jr. and Marlane T. Boots

ELLWOOD CITY

Fifth Ward

Carl E. Bleakney and Roxanne R. Bleakney to Renee L. Pitrelliu

