NEW CASTLE
First Ward
Lawrence M. Kelly, Marisa L. Kelly, Charles W. Garbett and Carol A. Garbett to Panther Real Estate LLC
Second Ward
Melissa Gerber and Melissa Sipe to Ryan Qualhliero
Steven P. Penny to Jacquelynn Marie Newell
Tyler Hubbs and Dilyana Hubbs to Investmint Properties LLC
Seventh Ward
Rachel Reno to Gene F. Reno Jr.
PERRY TOWNSHIP
Harold D. Barr to Christine Barr
SCOTT TOWNSHIP
David A. Beiter, Patricia S. Brown and Jeremy L. Kobialka to Vincent M. LaMorella and Linda M. LaMorella
David A. Beiter, Patricia S. Brown and Jeremy Kobialka to James J. Salzano and Susan M. Salzano
David A. Beiter, Patricia S. Brown and Jeremy Kobialka to Charles R. Pollum and Amy C. Pollum
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP
Patsy R. Genareo and Anna Marie Genareo to Annamarie Genareo and Carmen C. Genareo
UNION TOWNSHIP
Marcia J. Macri and Michael Macri to Andrew J. Graziani and Jodi L. Shaffer
WAYNE TOWNSHIP
James F. Dombeck Est and James Dombeck Est to Paul D. Boots Jr. and Marlane T. Boots
James F. Dombeck Est and James Dombeck Est to Paul D. Boots Jr. and Marlane T. Boots
James F. Dombeck Est and James Dombeck Est to Paul D. Boots Jr. and Marlane T. Boots
ELLWOOD CITY
Fifth Ward
Carl E. Bleakney and Roxanne R. Bleakney to Renee L. Pitrelliu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.