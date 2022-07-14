NEW CASTLE

First Ward

Investmint Properties LLC to Juan Scott

Patricia A. Colucci to Amanda M. Vitale

Second Ward

Investmint properties LLC to Richard Kaulin Hinton

Barbara L. Ruha to Amanda N. McCandless, Mark A. Kahrer and Concetta Kahrer

Emma Jean Freed to Alphonso K. Smart

Charles C. Tarbox to Charles C. Tarbox

Alexander M. Koginos and Andrew Koginos III to Andrew Koginos Jr. and Melinda Koginos

Investmint Properties LLC to Juan Scott

Investmint Properties LLC to J. Lemon Investments LLC

Desiree Caldararo and Shane Caldarone to Jordan B. Lyles

Third Ward

Ashley Booker to Shawn McGee

Ashley Booker to Shawn McGee

Elizabeth A. Kuchynka Est, Richard J. Micco Jr. and Gloria J. Colello to Gloria J. Colello

Burleigh Post and Rebecca Post to Cindy Post

Burleigh Post and Rebecca Post to Niki Moore and Kevin Moore

Henry L. Magusiak Jr. and Theresa A. Magusiak to Darwin M. Thomas

Henry L. Magusiak Jr. and Theresa A. Magusiak to Darwin M. Thomas

Fourth Ward

David J. Patton and Susan Patton to Gary L. Affagato and Donna A. Affagato

David J. Patton and Susan Patton to Gary L. Affagato and Donna A. Affagato

Margaret J. Ward and John Alan Ward to Eric L. Myers

Margaret J. Ward and John Alan Ward to Eric L. Myers

Ashley Booker to Shawn McGee

Battaglia Home Inspections LLC to Terra Investment Group LLC

Battaglia Home Inspections LLC to Terra Investment Group LLC

Battaglia Home Inspections LLC to Terra Investment Group LLC

Donald Lee Flamino,Diana l. Flamino, Robert William Flamino and Carol H. Flamino to William Sacco III

Heidi M. Roberts to Christopher Schulz and Justin Ryan Schulz

WilliamP. Kirschner Jr. to Farrose LLC (2)

Michael R. Felger, Patrice Felger, Karen E. Pogozelic, Bernard Pogozelic, Lauren J. Larsen and Keith Larsen to Investmint Properties LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affair

Fifth Ward

Andrew l. Sassaman to Joseph M. Monfredi

Patrick T. Keuch and Brittany M. Sanderson to Danielle M. Sanderson

Sixth Ward

Rachel M. Pallott to Albert Smith and Patrice Christopher

A Perrotta Investments LLC to Joshua Robinson

Michael V. Coonfare to Chad Coonfare

Michael V. Coonfare to Chad Coonfare

Seventh Ward

Nicholas D. Klien to Farrose LLC

Paul Lynch Investments LLC to New Castle Transit Authority

Paul Lynch Investments LLC to New Castle Transit Authority

Dorothy J. Wright Est to David J. Wright

HICKORY TOWNSHIP

Norman J. Fuchs III and Megan Fuchs to Mike Westerman and Shannon Westerman

Ruth S, Stunkard Est to Jefferey Reckard and Nicola Pemberton Rickard

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP

Meredith Fellabaum Nesbitt Trustee, Fellabaum Robert Allen Revocab;e Trust and Fellabaum Sara Yoxtheimer Revocable Trust

John B. Dietz and Nancy E. Caldwell to John Bidwell Dietz Trustee and Dietz John Bidwell Revocable Living Trust

Fulena Realty LLC to Cynthia J. Jolley

Kevin J. Stewart and Amy R. Steward to Heather B. Fernandez Navaretto and Christian Y. Davila

Frank Trecasse and Agata Trecasse tp Frank Trecasse Trustee, Agata Trecasse, Trecasse Frank Revocable Trust and Trecasse Agata Revocable Living Trust

Cynthia J. Jolley to Perry D. Flemon and Tammy N. Flemon

Walter E. Miller Est, Walter Miller Est, Mark L. Turner, Bonny J. Miller, Bonny J. Turner, Thomas L. Turner and Melanie Rose Turner to Mark W. Turner

Richard G. Davis Est to Marlene Davis Est

Richard G. Davis Est to Marlene Davis Est

Richard G. Davis Est to Marlene Davis Est

Rose Ann Leohardt and Rose Ann Leohardt to Megan Kirkwood

Denise J. Canacci to Rose Ann Leohardt and Rose Ann Leohardt

Michele A. Perrotta and Anna Perrotta to Anna Perrotta

Michele A. Perrotta and Anna Perrotta to Anna Perrotta

Kenneth Carnahan and Mary Ann Carnahan to Thomas F. Mavrich and Sharon L. Mavrich

Cindy L. Cox to Karen Cwynar

Michael Kirkwood, Megan Kirkwood and Megan Black to Kirk F. Dengler and Laura Tropea

Daniel P. Jacobs and Mary L. Jacobs to Mary L. Jacobs

Gloria F. Jokinen and Gloria Weingartner to Gloria Weingartner

Randy L. Montgomery and Margaret A. Montgomery to John J. Trott and Francesca Ferrara Riott

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP

You Want This HomeLLC to ThomasWatt Jr. and Amanda L. Kelley

PERRY TOWNSHIP

Linda Ann Shinsky and Michael Ray Shinsky to Shinsky Revocable Trust, Michael Ray Shinsky Trustee and Linda Ann Shinsky

Jeffrey T. Wehman and Cindy J. Stiles Wehman to Jeffrey T. Wehman Trustee and J.C. Wehman Trustee

PULASKI TOWNSHIP

Mark E. Novak and Debra L. Novak to Brian D. Macquarrie and Tiffany L. Macquarrie

Seth Anthony to Dana M. Baker and Laine Baker

SCOTT TOWNSHIP

Louis Moses to David W. Hathaway, Susan C. Hathaway and Brandon D. Hathaway

James F. McMichael and Diane L. McMichael to Matthew G. Orres and Jamie L. Orres

Ruth F. Frew Est and Lori F. Scarfone to John H. Frew and Sandra J. Frew

Larry W. McDanel to Travis W. Loccisano and Erin M. Loccisano

Glenda K. Smith to Richard A. Smith and Nancy L. Smith

Glenda K. Smith to Richard A. Smith and Nancy L. Smith

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP

Lorraine A. Russo to Jared R. Heck

Jonathan R. Miller R. Miller and Lorraine E. Miller to Thomas W Bussell

Ryan Delaney, Amy Delaney and Ian J. Delaney to James I. Smith

Timothy A. St. John and Jody L. St. John to Rico Frank Lucy and Amie Jo Lucy

Gale A. Tillia Est to Brian Seeger

Gale A. Tillia Est to Brian Seeger

Gale A. Tillia Est to Brian Seeger

Thomas Fabich to Thomas Fabich and Cynthia E. Fabich

Mary L. Jacobs to Daniel P. Jacobs

Bruce E. Peterson and Kimberly A. Peterson to Dakota Platt and Elizabeth Platt

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP

Popco LP and Pro BlendManagement LLC General Partner to SWD MC LLC

Popco LP and Pro BlendManagement LLC General Partner to SWD MC LLC

Sally Herold to David Herold

TAYLOR TOWNSHIP

Joseph Cappatt, joseph J. CAPPATT, Elizabeth Cappatt, Betty A. Cappatt, Dianne M. Anderson, James W.Anderson, Nancy A. Larson, Lars L. Larsen and Jo Ann Wagner to Robert L. Lineberger Jr.

Joseph Cappatt, joseph J. CAPPATT, Elizabeth Cappatt, Betty A. Cappatt, Dianne M. Anderson, James W.Anderson, Nancy A. Larson, Lars L. Larsen and Jo Ann Wagner to Robert L. Lineberger Jr.

Joseph Cappatt, joseph J. CAPPATT, Elizabeth Cappatt, Betty A. Cappatt, Dianne M. Anderson, James W.Anderson, Nancy A. Larson, Lars L. Larsen and Jo Ann Wagner to Robert L. Lineberger Jr.

Farrose LLC to Joshua M. King and Dawn L. King to Christina M. Burrows

Gayle Stillwagonand Donald E. Stillwagon to Gayle Stillwagon

UNION TOWNSHIP

Nellie Wilson to Michael Gates

Joshua W. Charlier to Tressa Chester and Joseph Chester

Robertine Phenicie to Maria A. Baird and Heather L. Baird

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP

Glenda K. Smith to Richard A. Smith and Nancy L. Smith

WAYNE TOWNSHIP

Howard Albert Simmons and Nickolette Simmons to Dalton J. Nevin

Dan Fitzgibbons and Rita A. Fitzgibbons to Rachael Morabito and Kurtis Schotsch

PA Prospects LLC to Jacob L. Hilliard

Mark C. Baldelli, Lorri L. Baldelli, joseph D. Delisio, Lyndi J. Delisio, Lyndi J. Young and Dana L. Delisio to George H. Evans and Terry A. Evans

ELLPORT

Sherri L. Maine to William S. Maine

ELLWOOD CITY

First Ward

George L. Plunkard and Carol L. Plunkard to Karen E. Chapman and Margaret E. Dorsey

Second Ward

Travis C. Baur to Tiffany Sharketti

Fourth Ward

Rico Lucy and Amie Jo Lucy to Roberta Lynn Page and Jill Willson

Constance A. Sudano to Victor V. Sharek and Denise M. Sharek

Fifth Ward

Nicole Hudson and Nicole Lust to Matthew P. Doerr

Jill Haben Lippold and Thomas Lippold to Jonathan E. Finley

Donna J. Pertile to Cheryl A. Mittler, Lena R. Mendrick, James J. Pertile and Richard W. Pertile

John Buano and Phyllis J. Visconte to Like New Properties LLC

Timothy W. Stevenson and Susan C. Stevenson to Andrew R. Valentino and Kaitlyn E. Thornley

Timothy W. Stevenson and Susan C. Stevenson to Andrew R. Valentino and Kaitlyn E. Thornley

NEW BEAVER

Barbara Ann Mallary and John Mallary to Misingwa Land Trust

Joyce A. Myers to Sean L. Myers

NEW WILMINGTON

Elizabeth Adele Ayers, Elizabeth A. Ayres Danch, Daniel W. Danch Jr. And Elizabeth A. Danch Ayres to Brian K. Derrick

SOUTH NEW CASTLE

Paul C. Lidak Est to Brian Pagley and Matthew DeCaprio

Paul C. Lidak Est to Brian Pagley and Matthew DeCaprio

