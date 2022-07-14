NEW CASTLE
First Ward
Investmint Properties LLC to Juan Scott
Patricia A. Colucci to Amanda M. Vitale
Second Ward
Investmint properties LLC to Richard Kaulin Hinton
Barbara L. Ruha to Amanda N. McCandless, Mark A. Kahrer and Concetta Kahrer
Emma Jean Freed to Alphonso K. Smart
Charles C. Tarbox to Charles C. Tarbox
Alexander M. Koginos and Andrew Koginos III to Andrew Koginos Jr. and Melinda Koginos
Investmint Properties LLC to Juan Scott
Investmint Properties LLC to J. Lemon Investments LLC
Desiree Caldararo and Shane Caldarone to Jordan B. Lyles
Third Ward
Ashley Booker to Shawn McGee
Ashley Booker to Shawn McGee
Elizabeth A. Kuchynka Est, Richard J. Micco Jr. and Gloria J. Colello to Gloria J. Colello
Burleigh Post and Rebecca Post to Cindy Post
Burleigh Post and Rebecca Post to Niki Moore and Kevin Moore
Henry L. Magusiak Jr. and Theresa A. Magusiak to Darwin M. Thomas
Henry L. Magusiak Jr. and Theresa A. Magusiak to Darwin M. Thomas
Fourth Ward
David J. Patton and Susan Patton to Gary L. Affagato and Donna A. Affagato
David J. Patton and Susan Patton to Gary L. Affagato and Donna A. Affagato
Margaret J. Ward and John Alan Ward to Eric L. Myers
Margaret J. Ward and John Alan Ward to Eric L. Myers
Ashley Booker to Shawn McGee
Battaglia Home Inspections LLC to Terra Investment Group LLC
Battaglia Home Inspections LLC to Terra Investment Group LLC
Battaglia Home Inspections LLC to Terra Investment Group LLC
Donald Lee Flamino,Diana l. Flamino, Robert William Flamino and Carol H. Flamino to William Sacco III
Heidi M. Roberts to Christopher Schulz and Justin Ryan Schulz
WilliamP. Kirschner Jr. to Farrose LLC (2)
Michael R. Felger, Patrice Felger, Karen E. Pogozelic, Bernard Pogozelic, Lauren J. Larsen and Keith Larsen to Investmint Properties LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affair
Fifth Ward
Andrew l. Sassaman to Joseph M. Monfredi
Patrick T. Keuch and Brittany M. Sanderson to Danielle M. Sanderson
Sixth Ward
Rachel M. Pallott to Albert Smith and Patrice Christopher
A Perrotta Investments LLC to Joshua Robinson
Michael V. Coonfare to Chad Coonfare
Michael V. Coonfare to Chad Coonfare
Seventh Ward
Nicholas D. Klien to Farrose LLC
Paul Lynch Investments LLC to New Castle Transit Authority
Paul Lynch Investments LLC to New Castle Transit Authority
Dorothy J. Wright Est to David J. Wright
HICKORY TOWNSHIP
Norman J. Fuchs III and Megan Fuchs to Mike Westerman and Shannon Westerman
Ruth S, Stunkard Est to Jefferey Reckard and Nicola Pemberton Rickard
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP
Meredith Fellabaum Nesbitt Trustee, Fellabaum Robert Allen Revocab;e Trust and Fellabaum Sara Yoxtheimer Revocable Trust
John B. Dietz and Nancy E. Caldwell to John Bidwell Dietz Trustee and Dietz John Bidwell Revocable Living Trust
Fulena Realty LLC to Cynthia J. Jolley
Kevin J. Stewart and Amy R. Steward to Heather B. Fernandez Navaretto and Christian Y. Davila
Frank Trecasse and Agata Trecasse tp Frank Trecasse Trustee, Agata Trecasse, Trecasse Frank Revocable Trust and Trecasse Agata Revocable Living Trust
Cynthia J. Jolley to Perry D. Flemon and Tammy N. Flemon
Walter E. Miller Est, Walter Miller Est, Mark L. Turner, Bonny J. Miller, Bonny J. Turner, Thomas L. Turner and Melanie Rose Turner to Mark W. Turner
Richard G. Davis Est to Marlene Davis Est
Richard G. Davis Est to Marlene Davis Est
Richard G. Davis Est to Marlene Davis Est
Rose Ann Leohardt and Rose Ann Leohardt to Megan Kirkwood
Denise J. Canacci to Rose Ann Leohardt and Rose Ann Leohardt
Michele A. Perrotta and Anna Perrotta to Anna Perrotta
Michele A. Perrotta and Anna Perrotta to Anna Perrotta
Kenneth Carnahan and Mary Ann Carnahan to Thomas F. Mavrich and Sharon L. Mavrich
Cindy L. Cox to Karen Cwynar
Michael Kirkwood, Megan Kirkwood and Megan Black to Kirk F. Dengler and Laura Tropea
Daniel P. Jacobs and Mary L. Jacobs to Mary L. Jacobs
Gloria F. Jokinen and Gloria Weingartner to Gloria Weingartner
Randy L. Montgomery and Margaret A. Montgomery to John J. Trott and Francesca Ferrara Riott
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP
You Want This HomeLLC to ThomasWatt Jr. and Amanda L. Kelley
PERRY TOWNSHIP
Linda Ann Shinsky and Michael Ray Shinsky to Shinsky Revocable Trust, Michael Ray Shinsky Trustee and Linda Ann Shinsky
Jeffrey T. Wehman and Cindy J. Stiles Wehman to Jeffrey T. Wehman Trustee and J.C. Wehman Trustee
PULASKI TOWNSHIP
Mark E. Novak and Debra L. Novak to Brian D. Macquarrie and Tiffany L. Macquarrie
Seth Anthony to Dana M. Baker and Laine Baker
SCOTT TOWNSHIP
Louis Moses to David W. Hathaway, Susan C. Hathaway and Brandon D. Hathaway
James F. McMichael and Diane L. McMichael to Matthew G. Orres and Jamie L. Orres
Ruth F. Frew Est and Lori F. Scarfone to John H. Frew and Sandra J. Frew
Larry W. McDanel to Travis W. Loccisano and Erin M. Loccisano
Glenda K. Smith to Richard A. Smith and Nancy L. Smith
Glenda K. Smith to Richard A. Smith and Nancy L. Smith
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP
Lorraine A. Russo to Jared R. Heck
Jonathan R. Miller R. Miller and Lorraine E. Miller to Thomas W Bussell
Ryan Delaney, Amy Delaney and Ian J. Delaney to James I. Smith
Timothy A. St. John and Jody L. St. John to Rico Frank Lucy and Amie Jo Lucy
Gale A. Tillia Est to Brian Seeger
Gale A. Tillia Est to Brian Seeger
Gale A. Tillia Est to Brian Seeger
Thomas Fabich to Thomas Fabich and Cynthia E. Fabich
Mary L. Jacobs to Daniel P. Jacobs
Bruce E. Peterson and Kimberly A. Peterson to Dakota Platt and Elizabeth Platt
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP
Popco LP and Pro BlendManagement LLC General Partner to SWD MC LLC
Popco LP and Pro BlendManagement LLC General Partner to SWD MC LLC
Sally Herold to David Herold
TAYLOR TOWNSHIP
Joseph Cappatt, joseph J. CAPPATT, Elizabeth Cappatt, Betty A. Cappatt, Dianne M. Anderson, James W.Anderson, Nancy A. Larson, Lars L. Larsen and Jo Ann Wagner to Robert L. Lineberger Jr.
Joseph Cappatt, joseph J. CAPPATT, Elizabeth Cappatt, Betty A. Cappatt, Dianne M. Anderson, James W.Anderson, Nancy A. Larson, Lars L. Larsen and Jo Ann Wagner to Robert L. Lineberger Jr.
Joseph Cappatt, joseph J. CAPPATT, Elizabeth Cappatt, Betty A. Cappatt, Dianne M. Anderson, James W.Anderson, Nancy A. Larson, Lars L. Larsen and Jo Ann Wagner to Robert L. Lineberger Jr.
Farrose LLC to Joshua M. King and Dawn L. King to Christina M. Burrows
Gayle Stillwagonand Donald E. Stillwagon to Gayle Stillwagon
UNION TOWNSHIP
Nellie Wilson to Michael Gates
Joshua W. Charlier to Tressa Chester and Joseph Chester
Robertine Phenicie to Maria A. Baird and Heather L. Baird
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Glenda K. Smith to Richard A. Smith and Nancy L. Smith
WAYNE TOWNSHIP
Howard Albert Simmons and Nickolette Simmons to Dalton J. Nevin
Dan Fitzgibbons and Rita A. Fitzgibbons to Rachael Morabito and Kurtis Schotsch
PA Prospects LLC to Jacob L. Hilliard
Mark C. Baldelli, Lorri L. Baldelli, joseph D. Delisio, Lyndi J. Delisio, Lyndi J. Young and Dana L. Delisio to George H. Evans and Terry A. Evans
ELLPORT
Sherri L. Maine to William S. Maine
ELLWOOD CITY
First Ward
George L. Plunkard and Carol L. Plunkard to Karen E. Chapman and Margaret E. Dorsey
Second Ward
Travis C. Baur to Tiffany Sharketti
Fourth Ward
Rico Lucy and Amie Jo Lucy to Roberta Lynn Page and Jill Willson
Constance A. Sudano to Victor V. Sharek and Denise M. Sharek
Fifth Ward
Nicole Hudson and Nicole Lust to Matthew P. Doerr
Jill Haben Lippold and Thomas Lippold to Jonathan E. Finley
Donna J. Pertile to Cheryl A. Mittler, Lena R. Mendrick, James J. Pertile and Richard W. Pertile
John Buano and Phyllis J. Visconte to Like New Properties LLC
Timothy W. Stevenson and Susan C. Stevenson to Andrew R. Valentino and Kaitlyn E. Thornley
Timothy W. Stevenson and Susan C. Stevenson to Andrew R. Valentino and Kaitlyn E. Thornley
NEW BEAVER
Barbara Ann Mallary and John Mallary to Misingwa Land Trust
Joyce A. Myers to Sean L. Myers
NEW WILMINGTON
Elizabeth Adele Ayers, Elizabeth A. Ayres Danch, Daniel W. Danch Jr. And Elizabeth A. Danch Ayres to Brian K. Derrick
SOUTH NEW CASTLE
Paul C. Lidak Est to Brian Pagley and Matthew DeCaprio
Paul C. Lidak Est to Brian Pagley and Matthew DeCaprio
