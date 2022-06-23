NEW CASTLE
Second Ward
RIR Services LLC to Leonardo Cardy
Emilio R. Valentine, Christine L. Zera and Christine L. Valentine to Alyssa Benner
Csaba Vass Gal and Csaba Vassgal to Michael Rabogliatti and Minda Rabogliatti
Susan M. Pfhales to Jeffrey A. Heasley and Roberta L. Heasley
Eunice Lewis to Leah Drake and Laura Drake
Laura A. Crawford to Anna Lillia Krantz
Anthony J. DeCarbo and Sandra L. Decarbo to Brett K. Leon and Kari K. Ward
Dayna R. Carr to Scott D. Barber Sr. and Priscilla J. Barber
Jesse C. Horton Sr. and Frances J. Horton to Dillon Jon Minks
Traci L. Cagney to Anthony Patsy Scarnati
John J, Albano to Investmint Properties LLC
Swap Real Estate Holdings LLC to Investmint Properties LLC
Fourth Ward
Sandra L. Taylor to Gary L. Moore
R. Cook Investments LLC to Joshua Robinson
Michael Edward Stout and Katharine S. Stout to Robert Hoover
Christopher D. Beale and Jeri Lynn Beale to Mark A. Hudspath and Betty E. Hudspath
Marco Sibeto to David Colella
Fifth Ward
Mark Staph and Daisy Staph to Daryl J. Oie abd DylanOie
Robert Druschel and Clara Druschel to Cameron Novak
Sixth Ward
Jeppsen Holdings LLC to Loria Long
Chuck Gerald Chism Jr. to Henry Spencer IV
Eighth Ward
Peter T. Budzowski to Michael Ann Lewis
Elizabeth L. Russell Est, John Steven Russell, Robert J. Gusch, Brian J. Russell and John S. Russell to Brian Watkins Jr.
Redevelopment Authority of NC to Catherine Rice and Brian K. Rice
HICKORY TOWNSHIP
Ryan J. Higgins and Kayla D. Higgins to Michael D. Skiba
MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Kevin Kline to Angela Mills and Triston Mills
Angela Mehelic, Nicholas Mehelic, Michael Panella III and Windy Panella to Michael Panella III and Windy Panella
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP
Aaron W. Mehocic to Jamie Lyn Mehocic
Zokaities Properties LP to William C. Burgin
Linda Cartwright to Timothy A. Sereda and Lori A. Daytmer
Elena M. Colia, Lisa A. Colia and Brand A. Buratti to Stephanie Mojock
Jeff Exline and Marah Campbell to Jessica L. Brown
Peter E. Horne and Nicholas G. Gallo to Benjamin Sargeant
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP
Eleanor K. McGeorge Est to Grace E. McGeorge
Robert P. Welsh and Michelle M. Welsh to Benjamin W. Foster and Chelsea E. Foster
PLAIN GROVE TOWNSHIP
Donald E. Ord Est and Donald Ord Est to Douglas M. Turk and Donna I Turk
Richard L. Shoaff and Sandra J. Shoaff to Richard L. Shoaff and Sandra J. Shoaff
PULASKI TOWNSHIP
Joseph F. Fisher to Joseph F. Fisher
SCOTT TOWNSHIP
Kevin C. Pence to Kevin C. Pence, Douglas Pence, Adam Pence, Matthew Pence and Joshua Pence
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP
Mary Jane George Est to Thomas D. Ronan III and Brook M. Ronan
Glenn W. Badger to Natalie M. Lepore
Fred Proch Trustee and Proch Ethel J. Revocable Trust to Kayla Cekella
Michael E. Milone to Nicholas A. Melillo and Angela M. Bobosky
Regina Ann Banko to Robert C. Mesol and Christina M. Mesol
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP
Charles R. Pollum and Amy C. Pollum to Alan L. Nulph and Gwendolyn S. Nulph
UNION TOWNSHIP
Zokaities Properties LP to William C. Burgin
WAYNE TOWNSHIP
Darren L. Moffatt and LynnM. Moffatt to Darren L. Moffatt
WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP
David C. Short and Linda L. Short to Loren D. Elder and Darren C. Elder
BESSEMER
Richard Samsa and Rebecca A. Samsa to Michael A. Crist
Richard Samsa and Rebecca A. Samsa to Anthony J. Chico and Susan E. Cunningham
ELLPORT
Blanche A. Novak to Jan C. Supan
ELLWOOD CITY
First Ward
Norman R. McCreary to Fallabel Properties LLC
Second Ward
James Robert Walton to Bradley A. Lauer
Bambi K. Condell and Frank J. Condell to Andrew Philip Rizzi II
Patrick N. Johnson and Tracy Johnson to Chelsy Johnson
Fifth Ward
Betty J. Freeson Est to Dannielle Lee Skander
NEW WILMINGTON
Ira T. Pataki and Sherri P. Pataki to Edward Mark Noble Trustee, Bonnie Lee Noble Trustee, Noble Edward Mark Living Trust and Noble Bonnie Lee Living Trust
SOUTH NEW CASTLE
Linda A, Grant to Eric F. Monsman and Maranda Monsman
WAMPUM
Zajac Family Trust, Martin C. Zajac Trustee, Irene E. Zajac Trustee and Irene E. Zajac to Edward L. Baxa
