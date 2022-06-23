NEW CASTLE

Second Ward

RIR Services LLC to Leonardo Cardy

Emilio R. Valentine, Christine L. Zera and Christine L. Valentine to Alyssa Benner

Csaba Vass Gal and Csaba Vassgal to Michael Rabogliatti and Minda Rabogliatti

Susan M. Pfhales to Jeffrey A. Heasley and Roberta L. Heasley

Eunice Lewis to Leah Drake and Laura Drake

Laura A. Crawford to Anna Lillia Krantz

Anthony J. DeCarbo and Sandra L. Decarbo to Brett K. Leon and Kari K. Ward

Dayna R. Carr to Scott D. Barber Sr. and Priscilla J. Barber

Jesse C. Horton Sr. and Frances J. Horton to Dillon Jon Minks

Traci L. Cagney to Anthony Patsy Scarnati

John J, Albano to Investmint Properties LLC

Swap Real Estate Holdings LLC to Investmint Properties LLC

Fourth Ward

Sandra L. Taylor to Gary L. Moore

R. Cook Investments LLC to Joshua Robinson

Michael Edward Stout and Katharine S. Stout to Robert Hoover

Christopher D. Beale and Jeri Lynn Beale to Mark A. Hudspath and Betty E. Hudspath

Marco Sibeto to David Colella

Fifth Ward

Mark Staph and Daisy Staph to Daryl J. Oie abd DylanOie

Robert Druschel and Clara Druschel to Cameron Novak

Sixth Ward

Jeppsen Holdings LLC to Loria Long

Chuck Gerald Chism Jr. to Henry Spencer IV

Eighth Ward

Peter T. Budzowski to Michael Ann Lewis

Elizabeth L. Russell Est, John Steven Russell, Robert J. Gusch, Brian J. Russell and John S. Russell to Brian Watkins Jr.

Redevelopment Authority of NC to Catherine Rice and Brian K. Rice

HICKORY TOWNSHIP

Ryan J. Higgins and Kayla D. Higgins to Michael D. Skiba

MAHONING TOWNSHIP

Kevin Kline to Angela Mills and Triston Mills

Angela Mehelic, Nicholas Mehelic, Michael Panella III and Windy Panella to Michael Panella III and Windy Panella

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP

Aaron W. Mehocic to Jamie Lyn Mehocic

Zokaities Properties LP to William C. Burgin

Linda Cartwright to Timothy A. Sereda and Lori A. Daytmer

Elena M. Colia, Lisa A. Colia and Brand A. Buratti to Stephanie Mojock

Jeff Exline and Marah Campbell to Jessica L. Brown

Peter E. Horne and Nicholas G. Gallo to Benjamin Sargeant

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP

Eleanor K. McGeorge Est to Grace E. McGeorge

Robert P. Welsh and Michelle M. Welsh to Benjamin W. Foster and Chelsea E. Foster

PLAIN GROVE TOWNSHIP

Donald E. Ord Est and Donald Ord Est to Douglas M. Turk and Donna I Turk

Richard L. Shoaff and Sandra J. Shoaff to Richard L. Shoaff and Sandra J. Shoaff

PULASKI TOWNSHIP

Joseph F. Fisher to Joseph F. Fisher

SCOTT TOWNSHIP

Kevin C. Pence to Kevin C. Pence, Douglas Pence, Adam Pence, Matthew Pence and Joshua Pence

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP

Mary Jane George Est to Thomas D. Ronan III and Brook M. Ronan

Glenn W. Badger to Natalie M. Lepore

Fred Proch Trustee and Proch Ethel J. Revocable Trust to Kayla Cekella

Michael E. Milone to Nicholas A. Melillo and Angela M. Bobosky

Regina Ann Banko to Robert C. Mesol and Christina M. Mesol

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP

Charles R. Pollum and Amy C. Pollum to Alan L. Nulph and Gwendolyn S. Nulph

UNION TOWNSHIP

Zokaities Properties LP to William C. Burgin

WAYNE TOWNSHIP

Darren L. Moffatt and LynnM. Moffatt to Darren L. Moffatt

WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP

David C. Short and Linda L. Short to Loren D. Elder and Darren C. Elder

BESSEMER

Richard Samsa and Rebecca A. Samsa to Michael A. Crist

Richard Samsa and Rebecca A. Samsa to Anthony J. Chico and Susan E. Cunningham

ELLPORT

Blanche A. Novak to Jan C. Supan

ELLWOOD CITY

First Ward

Norman R. McCreary to Fallabel Properties LLC

Second Ward

James Robert Walton to Bradley A. Lauer

Bambi K. Condell and Frank J. Condell to Andrew Philip Rizzi II

Patrick N. Johnson and Tracy Johnson to Chelsy Johnson

Fifth Ward

Betty J. Freeson Est to Dannielle Lee Skander

NEW WILMINGTON

Ira T. Pataki and Sherri P. Pataki to Edward Mark Noble Trustee, Bonnie Lee Noble Trustee, Noble Edward Mark Living Trust and Noble Bonnie Lee Living Trust

SOUTH NEW CASTLE

Linda A, Grant to Eric F. Monsman and Maranda Monsman

WAMPUM

Zajac Family Trust, Martin C. Zajac Trustee, Irene E. Zajac Trustee and Irene E. Zajac to Edward L. Baxa

