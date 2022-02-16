NEW CASTLE
First Ward
Chris Papazekos and Elizabeth Papazekos to Karava Enterprises LLC
Second Ward
Investmint Properties LLC to 117 Park Avenue LLC
Richard A. Carbone, Kathleen T. Carbone and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of
Fourth Ward
Autumn Izzo to Robert J. McMasters
Sixth Ward
W R Capenos, M K Capenos and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of
James H. Hambrick and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of
Seventh Ward
John S. Mastrantuoni and Billie Jo Mastrantuoni to Robert Dussich and Theresa Dussich
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP
Wayne G. McCreary and Patricia McCreary to Charles Anderson and Kaylie Anderson
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP
Lysa L. Neely to Robert Deane
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP
Madolane S. Zydowicz, Daniel A. Zydowicz and Mark Alan Zydowicz to Edward J. Zajac and Heather M. Zajac
TAYLOR TOWNSHIP
Hartley Caldwell Johnston Jr. to Hartley Johnston Sr.
Anthony Million and Amber P. Million to Taylor A. Passeerrello
BESSEMER
Michael A. Crist to Michael A. Crist
ELLWOOD CITY
Third Ward
Phyllis M. Foley and Keith Foley to Skyler Lintner and Cathy L. Phelps
Fourth Ward
Ruthelen Jones Noysser to David W. Jones and Miriam Johnson
Kayla Mae White to Joseph Wayne Arriola Jr. and Janet C. Arriola
Carmella Bettoni Est to Maggie M. Means
NEW BEAVER
Diana L. Herko to Diana L. Herko and Charles R. Rice
SOUTH NEW CASTLE
Ronald John Golba and Peggy L. Golba to Steven McCarrell
Rose Garczewski Est, Susan A. Tedrow, Shirley A. Grzybowski Welsh, Shirley A. Grzybowski Welsh and Stanley Grzybowski Jr. to Stanley Grzybowski
