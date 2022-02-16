NEW CASTLE

First Ward

Chris Papazekos and Elizabeth Papazekos to Karava Enterprises LLC

Chris Papazekos and Elizabeth Papazekos to Karava Enterprises LLC

Second Ward

Investmint Properties LLC to 117 Park Avenue LLC

Richard A. Carbone, Kathleen T. Carbone and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of

Fourth Ward

Autumn Izzo to Robert J. McMasters

Sixth Ward

W R Capenos, M K Capenos and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of

James H. Hambrick and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of

Seventh Ward

John S. Mastrantuoni and Billie Jo Mastrantuoni to Robert Dussich and Theresa Dussich

John S. Mastrantuoni and Billie Jo Mastrantuoni to Robert Dussich and Theresa Dussich

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP

Wayne G. McCreary and Patricia McCreary to Charles Anderson and Kaylie Anderson

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP

Lysa L. Neely to Robert Deane

Lysa L. Neely to Robert Deane

Lysa L. Neely to Robert Deane

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP

Madolane S. Zydowicz, Daniel A. Zydowicz and Mark Alan Zydowicz to Edward J. Zajac and Heather M. Zajac

TAYLOR TOWNSHIP

Hartley Caldwell Johnston Jr. to Hartley Johnston Sr.

Anthony Million and Amber P. Million to Taylor A. Passeerrello

BESSEMER

Michael A. Crist to Michael A. Crist

Michael A. Crist to Michael A. Crist

ELLWOOD CITY

Third Ward

Phyllis M. Foley and Keith Foley to Skyler Lintner and Cathy L. Phelps

Fourth Ward

Ruthelen Jones Noysser to David W. Jones and Miriam Johnson

Kayla Mae White to Joseph Wayne Arriola Jr. and Janet C. Arriola

Carmella Bettoni Est to Maggie M. Means

NEW BEAVER

Diana L. Herko to Diana L. Herko and Charles R. Rice

Diana L. Herko to Diana L. Herko and Charles R. Rice

SOUTH NEW CASTLE

Ronald John Golba and Peggy L. Golba to Steven McCarrell

Rose Garczewski Est, Susan A. Tedrow, Shirley A. Grzybowski Welsh, Shirley A. Grzybowski Welsh and Stanley Grzybowski Jr. to Stanley Grzybowski

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.