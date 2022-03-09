NEW CASTLE

First Ward

DVD Management LLC to SKLAA Properties LLC

Second Ward

Six Hundred Fifteen Entertainment LLC to Charles Dennis

Lawrence Farrell and Karen J. Farrell to Empire Real Estate Builders LLC

Empire Real Estate Builders LLC to Jesus Ibarra

Elizabeth J. George and Gerald A. George to Mark Francis Fulena II and Alexandria Lee Carbon

Cynthia E. Harper and Cynthia E. Manolis to Cynthia E. Harper, Cynthia E. Manolis and Alex S. Laurenza

William S. Kosciuszko and Debra a. Kosciuszko to P T V 1015 LLC

Elicia D. Sutton to Benjamin S. Clauser and Shannon C. Clauser

Elicia D. Sutton to Benjamin S. Clauser and Shannon C. Clauser

Gloria J. Stumpf and Gloria J. Soubra to Joshua A. McCrumb and Allegra Assid

Third Ward

Walter A. Peak and Carol Peak to Walter A. Peak Jr., Steven D. Peak, Timothy A. Peak and Jodi Lynn Muraca

Dionisia Duko to Duko Dionisia V. New Castle Irrevocable Trust

Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of to Human Services Center

Lorri L. Baldelli and Mark C. Baldelli to Elicia D. Sutton

Mark A. Majors and Debbie J. Majors to Corey L. Price

Jill Gobrich and Jill B. Clever to Thomas M. Rottman and Makayla S. Hartley

Fourth Ward

Joshua A. McCrumb and Allegra E. Assid to Darrin J. Salzano

Gloriann Burick to Kevin J. Burick and Michelle Burick

Sixth Ward

Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co. to Samareese E. Richardson and Maurice E. Richardson

Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence Co. to Samareese E. Richardson and Maurice E. Richardson

Covanta Environmental Solutions LLC to Lifetime Dental Labs LLC.

Eighth Ward

Hemming Living Trust and Clara F. Hemming Trustee to Clara F. Hemming

Hemming Living Trust and Clara F. Hemming Trustee to Clara F. Hemming

Clara F. Hemming to Clara F. Hemming and Sharon L. Cniezek

Clara F. Hemming to Clara F. Hemming and Sharon L. Cniezek

HICKORY TOWNSHIP

Dianne Mattera to Shana Cook Trustee, Renee Rayl Trustee, Deanna Harvley and Sherrie Martis

Dianne Mattera to Shana Cook Trustee, Renee Rayl Trustee, Deanna Harvley and Sherrie Martis

Dianne Mattera to Shana Cook Trustee, Renee Rayl Trustee, Deanna Harvley and Sherrie Martis

LITTLE BEAVER TOWNSHIP

Jared W. Stratton and Christy L. Stratton to Pennsylvania Commonwealth Dept. Trans

Robert W. Kinder\lberger and Beth A. Kindelberger to Pennsylvania Commonwealth Dept. Trans

Donald E. Weimer and Susan Marie Weimer to Brandon Charles Weimer

MAHONING TOWNSHIP

Gregory Alan Duncan to Llyod E. Jones and Vicki J. Jones

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP

Michael K. Abbott and Kristin Park to Kristin Park

Joseph Richard Moses, Joseph Moses and Lody Moses to Lody Moses, Joseph Moses and John Albert Moses

April L. Calton and Scott Calton to April L. Calton

David N. Flamino to Kimberly F. Aven

Philip D. Rodgers to Christopher M. Rogers

Kane Property Holdings Inc., Aakash Patel and Evan Patel to Kenneth J. Allen and Lori W. Allen

Gary L. Corley to Joshua A. Stebbins, Nicole R. Wild and Jeffrey A. Stebbins

Victoria Lynn Davis to Jennifer Berkley

Domenick L. Russo and Susan M. Russo to Marisa N. Brooks

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP

Justin Conrad, Roberta Conrad and Roberta Perry to Justin Conrad and Roberta Conrad

David Byers Jr. to David Byers Jr. and Kiley Byers

PERRY TOWNSHIP

Rickie E. Stich to Rickie E. Stich and Cheryl A. Stich

PLAIN GROVE TOWNSHIP

Glacial Sand and Gravel Co. to William M. Elliott Sr.

PULASKI TOWNSHIP

Troy A. Mild Jr. and Mary Mild to Jacob R. Devido

Marilyn McConahy to Marilyn C. McConahy, Douglas P. McConahy, Allison L. Papish and Matthew R. McConahy

Marilyn Johnson to Marilyn C. Johson, Douglas P. Johnson, Erik Johnson and Jason Johnson

SCOTT TOWNSHIP

Donna J. Reeher to Susan L. Wells and Glenn E. Wells

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP

James D. Mazzocco Est to Thomas Randy Faville

Donald K. Cunningham and Julie Cunningham to Donald K. Cunningham and Julie Cunningham

Donald K. Cunningham and Julie Cunningham to Donald K. Cunningham and Julie Cunningham

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP

Proch Ethel Jean Revocable Trust and Fred Proch Trustee to David and Anthony Properties LLC

UNION TOWNSHIP

Michele Perelman to Spady Properties of Union Township LLC

Donna J. Kelley to Donna J. Kelley and Joseph M. Veronski

Leonard M. Dougherty to John Owens and Kara Owens

Mary Ann Vignone and Mary Ann Vignone to Rodney Spalding

WAYNE TOWNSHIP

Ronald R. Bubb to Joseph J. Grigar and Anastasia M. Ward

George H. Evans and Terry Lynn Evans to Raymond Ralph Evans

George H. Evans and Terry Lynn Evans to Raymond Ralph Evans

ELLWOOD

First Ward

Daniel C. Glover and Marcia L. Glover to Deven W. Brown

Jon W. Disher and Anne M. Disher to Channing Fischlein

Second Ward

Heather L. Curtaccio to Colton Buchanan

Third Ward

Brian G. Boyle and Genie E. Boyle to Terry L. Hunt and Gerry Lynn Hunt

Fourth Ward

Gary Marsano and Sylvia Marsano to William B. Weller

Marjory Ann Ferresee Est, Marjory Ferrese Est and Carol Jean Ross to Cory D. Nalepa

Gary L. Cole and Sandra L. Blank, et al to Joann M. Cole

Fifth Ward

Larry E. Miller and K Lynn Miller to Karen J. Renner

NEW BEAVER

Margaret K. Cosgrove to Barbara Ann Mallary

Margaret K. Cosgrove to Barbara Ann Mallary

Margaret K. Cosgrove to Barbara Ann Mallary

NEW WILMINGTON

Frances M. Sharp to Corey Thomas Eckels

SOUTH NEW CASTLE

Stanley Grzybowski to Stanley Grzybowski and Sheryl A. Welsh

Stanley Grzybowski to Stanley Grzybowski and Sheryl A. Welsh

Stanley Grzybowski to Stanley Grzybowski and Sheryl A. Welsh

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.