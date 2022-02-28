NEW CASTLE
First Ward
Helen A. Erickson to Kara Elise Anderson
Jacob John Reagle to Daniel L. Staph and Tammy L. Staph
Second Ward
Randy J. Ryan and Judith M. Ryan to Randy J. Ryan
Ryan Quahliero to Owen L. Kreitzberg and Nicholas S. Seman
Carl William Heinrich Est to Caitlyn Windhorst
Evan D. McNally to Millennial Construction Landscaping and Maintence LLC
Edwin McLaren to Brittney McLaren
Harold Ray Crosten and Gail Elaine Crosten to Sharon L. Marsella and Sean F. Marsella
K. Rearick Trustee and Neshannock Trust 808 to Angelo M. Johnson and Marissa L. Johnson
Scott McGary Est and John Scott McGary Est to Dean Assed
Third Ward
Eva E. Call and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of
Guy Call and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of
George N. Ransom, Charlotte Ransom and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of
Diane Olive Bartley to James I Smith
Fourth Ward
Kathleen A. Bush, Terry Bush, Marcia K. Haybarger, Marcia K. Masters and Richard Haybarger to Nathan Maxwell and Morgan Brown
Stacey M. Rocca and Shana Quimby to Samuel Damron Siple IV
Thelma May Price Est and Clarence H. Price to Cynthia L. Vincent
Fifth Ward
David Booth, Mary Booth and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of
J H Rentals and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of
Demar R. Probst, Violet E. Probst and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of
JLO Investments LLC to MS Asset Recovery LLC
Bruce Peterson and Kim Peterson to Beverly Oliver and Edward Oliver
Dean Assid and Theresa M. Daily to Andrea L. Keyser, Brianne Keyser and Charles Stone
Sixth Ward
Menichino Realty LP and Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of
Seventh Ward
Raymond E. Mazzanti Jr. and Stephen Len
Carrie A. Sphar and Stefan Stuble to Samantha Stuble
HICKORY TOWNSHIP
Henry James Marino and Gabriella Marino to Henry James Marino
Henry James Marino to CAPO Investments LLC and C A P O Investments LLC
MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Paul C. DeSantis Est to First Commonwealth Bank
Kaitlyn M. Fuchs, Kaitlyn Margaret Fuchs, Kaitlyn M. Mortimer, Shane R. Mortimer and Shane Robert Mortimer
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP
Suzanne A. Hart to Kylie F. Orelli
Daniel Lee Walsh and Kimberly Walsh to Lisa M. Mitchell
Andrew W. Briggs, Kimberly Briggs and Kimberly Frampton to Andrew W. Briggs and Kimberly Briggs
Robert J. Santiago to Brandon D. Miller and Megan A. Caffro
Orland G. Crivelli Jr. to Orland G. Crivelli Jr. and Megan Crivelli
You Want This House LLC to Raymond Mazzanti and Sherri Mazzanti
Patrick J. Mahoney and Hannah A. Baker to Mark Turner and Melanie Turner
Bryan F. Zeigler and Chreyl J. Zeigler to Nichole R. Curilovic
Nicholas A. Zurko Jr., Nicholas Zirko, Joann Zurko and Janne M. Zurko to Nicholas Zurko Trustee, Joann Zurko Trustee and Zurko Living Trust
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP
Rodney L. Anderson and Jill E. Sizer to DanConect LLC
J J K Real Estate Holding LLC to J J K Real Estate Holding LLC
Wesley R. Stoner to Kevin Larry May Jr. and Jessica Jean May
Timothy F. Wagner and Audrey L. Wagner to Bidwell Main III and Jessica Main
PERRY TOWNSHIP
Pamela S. Graham, Pamela S. McCrumb, Bradley J. Graham and Adam J. Smith to Adam J. Smith
PULASKI TOWNSHIP
Dana M. Baker and Laine Baker to Carter W. Fox and Janne S. Fox
SCOTT TOWNSHIP
Richard E. Mackey and Jamie C. Makey to Richard E. Mackey Trustee, Jamie C. Mackey Trustee and Mackey Family Trust
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP
Richard A. Gray to Michael W. Kendall and Liza M. Kendall
Kevin Zduriencik to Amerikohl Aggregates Inc
Amy L. Clark and Edwin V. Clark to Christine A. Raykovics and Mark A. Raykovics
Kira M. Ketterer to Vincent T. Vitolo
Fred Proch Trustee, Proch Ethel J. Revocable Trust, Susan Crawford, Thomas Crawford, Frederick Walter Proch, Judith Proch, Beverly J. Stoughton, Ronne D. Proch, Lori Proch, Cynthia A. Zenobi and Ronald Zenobi to Kayla Cekella
Jitendra J. Patel and Minaxiben J. Patel to Sharmeshkumar Patel
Donald L. Bair Jr. and Jessica L. Bair to Michael Joseph Regan and Amanda Lee Cowher
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP
Paul M. Carr to Thomas E. Carr
Bobbie L. McCurdy to Shane Jackson
UNION TOWNSHIP
Dorothy Ann Richards Est and Dorothy Ann Shaffer Est to Andrea Beth Flamino
Jeffrey A. Johnson to Jeremiah M. Vojtko abd Monica C. Vojtko
Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Assoc. to New Residential Mortgage LLC
E & K Management LP to Michael P. Clark
Linda Tommelleo to Ryan A. Ciavarino
Michael Monstwil, Walter F. Monstwil, Mark Monstwil and Katherine M. Preisel to Joseph P. Lair
Pam Thompson to Ernesto Martinez and Laura Martinez
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
John T. Marett, Darlene E. Marett, Craig R. Marett and Judy Marett to Charles Schafer, Na Rae Han and Na Rae Han
WAYNE TOWNSHIP
Roger E. Williams to Matthew A. Lynn
Thomas R. Butler and Loretta J. Butler to Amerikohl Aggregates Inc.
WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP
Mary Ann Larson to Larson Maryann Irrevocable Trust, Larson Maryann V. Irrevocable Trust and Larson Mary A. Irrevocable Trust
Matthew T. Horchler and Barbara A. Horchler to Barbara A. Horchler
BESSEMER
Michael J. DeMatteo, Rebecca J. Jones and Rebecca J. Abramson to Shannon Hinkle and James Augustine
ELLWOOD CITY
First Ward
Anthony R. Cancelliere Jr. and Cindy L. Cancellere to M Quest Properties
Brianna Lynne Viccari to Sarah E. Chechak and Kevin M. Chechak
Anthony Keith Mawyer and Regina Mawyer to Nathaniel Waverly Misselman and Michelle Nicole Musselman
Fourth Ward
Stephanie M. Nocera to Patrick Barone
Richard T. Kruger and Erica T. Kruger to Joshua Mullins and Kassidi Mullins
WAMPUM
Sno Top Mushroom Farm Inc to Underland Development Co.
