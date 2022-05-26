NEW CASTLE
First Ward
Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County to James C. Burk and Alice A. Burk
Wallace II Reality Trustee and Gerald Morgan Trustee to Dalton Mwila
Second Ward
CCQ Inc to Randall Affagato, Maripat Affagato and Calle Affagato
Stephen Farris to Stephen Farris and Patricia M. Farris
Chandler Group LLC to Aldolfo Juse Millan Jiminez
Marleah Matthnews to Jesse C. Horton Sr. and Frances J. Horton
Bevan Family LP to D B Global LLC
Investmint Properties LLC to Directed Trust Co., Kouis Edward IRA and Edward Lewis IRA
Donna L. Vitale to Sipe Investment Properties LLC, Royal Capital LLC and Conversus LLC
Lee Winter and Sherrill A. Winter to Melissa M. Lobaugh
Wayne Alexander EST to Dale C. Turner and L. Mary Turner
Third Ward
Gary Rand EST and Gary L. Rand EST to Midfirst Bank
Ingrid Sundahl to Andrew C. Wansitler Sr.
Elizabeth Stavola and Michael Stavoia to DON Enterprises
Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County to Bryan J. Chapman
Rodney Fennick to Rodney Fennick
Fourth Ward
Investmint Properties LLC to C&S NV Properties LLC
Elias Jacobs Jr. EST to Investmint Properties LLC
Jamie L. Best to Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency
Investmint Properties LLC to Dustin Conrad
Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of to Douglas E. Matteson and Vicki L. Matteson
Benjamin F. Dottle Jr. to Josh Rinaman and Rachelle Harris
Fifth Ward
Terry L. Boots to Randall Stephen Watters and Jeanne Lynn Waters
William J. Blackstrom Est and William James Blackstrom Est to Bruce Peterson and Kimberly Peterson
Antonio Daniel DeNardis and Ann P. DeNardis to David Salvo
Donna J. McHattie to Chassity Good
Michael E. Zidow Est to Helen Zidow Miller and Robert E. Miller
Seventh Ward
Betty Mae Wangler to First Commonwealth Bank
Timothy Buck and Donna J. Buck to Ciara Buck
David A. Pallerino Jr. and Betty J. Pallerio to Steven Rodgers and Taylor Lutton
Eighth Ward
R&S Enterprises 1711 Hanna Street LP and Spotlight Property Management LLC General Partner to 623 Arlington Avenue LP
HICKORY TOWNSHIP
Dianne L. Frampton to Dianne L. Frampton and Cynthia Nicklas
MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Nicholas R. Spinosa to Brian V. Spinosa
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP
John F. Snyder III and Diane A. Snyder to Bryan Zeigler and Cheryl Zeigler
Kelly F. Lamont to Daniel P. Jacobs and Mary L. Jacobs
Shaquala D. Jordan to William Degere and Gwendolyn KJ. Deger
James John Creese, James J. Cresse, Amy Lynn Creese and Amy L. Creese to James J. Cresse Trustee, Amy L. Cresse Trustee and Creese Family Trust
Ella Mae Sankey to Mark S. Rose
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP
Lee Bucci, Daniel E. Bucci and Tracy L. Bucci to Tracy L. Bucci and Jessie L. Bucci
Allen L. Zembower and Linda J. Zembower to Allen L. Zembower, Linda J. Zembower and Ben Zembower
Michael Mastropietro and Melissa Mastropietro to William S. Fee and Lynda M. Fee
John Anthony Radich EST to Sara A. Smith and Jimmy Lee Shofner
PULASKI TOWNSHIP
Carlon J. Black EST to Thomas Black
Isaac K. Lum to Isaac K. Lum and Michelle Lum
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP
Katherine G. Bender Est to Susan M. Bender
Marc Cilli and Leslie Cilli to Kelvin P. TalvoR
Michael J. Baka to Michael J. Baka Trustee and Christina M. Baka Trustee
Michael J. Baka and Christina M. Bako to Michael J. Baka Trustee and Christina M. Baka Trustee
Kim Razo and Michelle Razo to Samantha Pasciolla
Pagley Enterprises LLC to Erin Bluedorn
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP
Harlan W. Wilcox and Roxanne J. Wilcox to James W. Lang and Jody L. Lang
J.D. Realty Trust and John Albano Trustee to Michael E. Stout and Katharine S. Stout
Robert A. Enscoe and Christine Enscoe to Christine Enscoe
Frances D. DiFrischia Est to Dana DeFrischia and Lara DeFrischia
Ronald P. Young and Linda J. Young yo George A. Sveda and Jaqueline A. Sveda
Barbara R. Young, Barbara R. Dymond and Paul H. Dymond to Shawn T. Reno
Adam G. Dean and Monica A. Dean to Adam G. Dean
UNION TOWNSHIP
Bevan Family Limited Partnership to Aldolfo Jose Millan Jiminez
Justin V. Geminiani and Abby Geminiani to Patrick T. Donofrio Jr.
Lillian M. Mittner to Lynn A. Shelley abd Carlena Ann McCormick
Bevan Family Limited Partnership and Lowe Development LLC General Partner to Valentino Cheese and Dairy Co. LLC
WAYNE TOWNSHIP
Lena M. Corrigan to Robert E. Corrigan Trustee, Karen D. Corrigan Trustee and Caputo Christopher J. Supplemental Needs Trust
Susan K. McGill and Susan K. Woloszyn to Keith Kelly and Jacqueline Kelly
Paul F. Kosior Est to John C. Mueller and Marilyn K. Mueller
WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP
George C. Garrow and Diane C. Garrow to George G. Garrow Trustee, Diane C. Garrow Trustee and Garrow Living Trust
Curtis B. George and Duane M. George to Allison Nicole Willis
Donald D. Forkey and Mary C. Forkey to Daniel M. Ludwig and Kathy Ludwig
MAC Foundation, Thomas B. McKee Trustee and Catherine M. Manestsch Trustee to Michael T. McKee and Beth E. Goldstein
BESSEMER
Investmint Properties LLC to Elevate Investment Group LLC
ELLPORT
Deborah A. Zona to Joshua Coonfare
Genieve C. Scopellite to Patricia S. Grecpo
ELLWOOD CITY
First Ward
Bobbi J. Moskal and Bobbi J. Boehm to Hoffmeier Holdings LLC
Third Ward
Christopher J, Cappabianco and Erica E. Cappabianco to Adam J. Hall and Anna M. Hall
Fourth Ward
Sharon D. Scialdone and Louis Scialdone to Sharon D. Scialdone, James Albert Scialdone and Allison Frickanish
Caleb Childs, Breanna Childs and Breanna Addessi to Brittany Nicole Jones
Bell Memorial Presbyterian Church of USA to Brianna Viccari
Fifth Ward
Smith Richard J. Jr. Declaration of Trust and Rod A. Smith Trustee to James Adam Brown and Shannon K. Brown
SOUTH NEW CASTLE
Ida May Lamm to Larry E. Moore and Kimber Lee Moore
