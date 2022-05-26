NEW CASTLE

First Ward

Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County to James C. Burk and Alice A. Burk

Wallace II Reality Trustee and Gerald Morgan Trustee to Dalton Mwila

Second Ward

CCQ Inc to Randall Affagato, Maripat Affagato and Calle Affagato

Stephen Farris to Stephen Farris and Patricia M. Farris

Chandler Group LLC to Aldolfo Juse Millan Jiminez

Marleah Matthnews to Jesse C. Horton Sr. and Frances J. Horton

Bevan Family LP to D B Global LLC

Investmint Properties LLC to Directed Trust Co., Kouis Edward IRA and Edward Lewis IRA

Donna L. Vitale to Sipe Investment Properties LLC, Royal Capital LLC and Conversus LLC

Lee Winter and Sherrill A. Winter to Melissa M. Lobaugh

Wayne Alexander EST to Dale C. Turner and L. Mary Turner

Third Ward

Gary Rand EST and Gary L. Rand EST to Midfirst Bank

Ingrid Sundahl to Andrew C. Wansitler Sr.

Elizabeth Stavola and Michael Stavoia to DON Enterprises

Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County to Bryan J. Chapman

Rodney Fennick to Rodney Fennick

Fourth Ward

Investmint Properties LLC to C&S NV Properties LLC

Elias Jacobs Jr. EST to Investmint Properties LLC

Jamie L. Best to Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency

Investmint Properties LLC to Dustin Conrad

Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority of to Douglas E. Matteson and Vicki L. Matteson

Benjamin F. Dottle Jr. to Josh Rinaman and Rachelle Harris

Fifth Ward

Terry L. Boots to Randall Stephen Watters and Jeanne Lynn Waters

William J. Blackstrom Est and William James Blackstrom Est to Bruce Peterson and Kimberly Peterson

Antonio Daniel DeNardis and Ann P. DeNardis to David Salvo

Donna J. McHattie to Chassity Good

Michael E. Zidow Est to Helen Zidow Miller and Robert E. Miller

Seventh Ward

Betty Mae Wangler to First Commonwealth Bank

Timothy Buck and Donna J. Buck to Ciara Buck

David A. Pallerino Jr. and Betty J. Pallerio to Steven Rodgers and Taylor Lutton

Eighth Ward

R&S Enterprises 1711 Hanna Street LP and Spotlight Property Management LLC General Partner to 623 Arlington Avenue LP

HICKORY TOWNSHIP

Dianne L. Frampton to Dianne L. Frampton and Cynthia Nicklas

MAHONING TOWNSHIP

Nicholas R. Spinosa to Brian V. Spinosa

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP

John F. Snyder III and Diane A. Snyder to Bryan Zeigler and Cheryl Zeigler

Kelly F. Lamont to Daniel P. Jacobs and Mary L. Jacobs

Shaquala D. Jordan to William Degere and Gwendolyn KJ. Deger

James John Creese, James J. Cresse, Amy Lynn Creese and Amy L. Creese to James J. Cresse Trustee, Amy L. Cresse Trustee and Creese Family Trust

Ella Mae Sankey to Mark S. Rose

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP

Lee Bucci, Daniel E. Bucci and Tracy L. Bucci to Tracy L. Bucci and Jessie L. Bucci

Allen L. Zembower and Linda J. Zembower to Allen L. Zembower, Linda J. Zembower and Ben Zembower

Michael Mastropietro and Melissa Mastropietro to William S. Fee and Lynda M. Fee

John Anthony Radich EST to Sara A. Smith and Jimmy Lee Shofner

PULASKI TOWNSHIP

Carlon J. Black EST to Thomas Black

Isaac K. Lum to Isaac K. Lum and Michelle Lum

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP

Katherine G. Bender Est to Susan M. Bender

Marc Cilli and Leslie Cilli to Kelvin P. TalvoR

Michael J. Baka to Michael J. Baka Trustee and Christina M. Baka Trustee

Michael J. Baka and Christina M. Bako to Michael J. Baka Trustee and Christina M. Baka Trustee

Kim Razo and Michelle Razo to Samantha Pasciolla

Pagley Enterprises LLC to Erin Bluedorn

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP

Harlan W. Wilcox and Roxanne J. Wilcox to James W. Lang and Jody L. Lang

J.D. Realty Trust and John Albano Trustee to Michael E. Stout and Katharine S. Stout

Robert A. Enscoe and Christine Enscoe to Christine Enscoe

Frances D. DiFrischia Est to Dana DeFrischia and Lara DeFrischia

Ronald P. Young and Linda J. Young yo George A. Sveda and Jaqueline A. Sveda

Barbara R. Young, Barbara R. Dymond and Paul H. Dymond to Shawn T. Reno

Adam G. Dean and Monica A. Dean to Adam G. Dean

UNION TOWNSHIP

Bevan Family Limited Partnership to Aldolfo Jose Millan Jiminez

Justin V. Geminiani and Abby Geminiani to Patrick T. Donofrio Jr.

Lillian M. Mittner to Lynn A. Shelley abd Carlena Ann McCormick

Bevan Family Limited Partnership and Lowe Development LLC General Partner to Valentino Cheese and Dairy Co. LLC

WAYNE TOWNSHIP

Lena M. Corrigan to Robert E. Corrigan Trustee, Karen D. Corrigan Trustee and Caputo Christopher J. Supplemental Needs Trust

Susan K. McGill and Susan K. Woloszyn to Keith Kelly and Jacqueline Kelly

Paul F. Kosior Est to John C. Mueller and Marilyn K. Mueller

WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP

George C. Garrow and Diane C. Garrow to George G. Garrow Trustee, Diane C. Garrow Trustee and Garrow Living Trust

Curtis B. George and Duane M. George to Allison Nicole Willis

Donald D. Forkey and Mary C. Forkey to Daniel M. Ludwig and Kathy Ludwig

MAC Foundation, Thomas B. McKee Trustee and Catherine M. Manestsch Trustee to Michael T. McKee and Beth E. Goldstein

BESSEMER

Investmint Properties LLC to Elevate Investment Group LLC

ELLPORT

Deborah A. Zona to Joshua Coonfare

Genieve C. Scopellite to Patricia S. Grecpo

ELLWOOD CITY

First Ward

Bobbi J. Moskal and Bobbi J. Boehm to Hoffmeier Holdings LLC

Third Ward

Christopher J, Cappabianco and Erica E. Cappabianco to Adam J. Hall and Anna M. Hall

Fourth Ward

Sharon D. Scialdone and Louis Scialdone to Sharon D. Scialdone, James Albert Scialdone and Allison Frickanish

Caleb Childs, Breanna Childs and Breanna Addessi to Brittany Nicole Jones

Bell Memorial Presbyterian Church of USA to Brianna Viccari

Fifth Ward

Smith Richard J. Jr. Declaration of Trust and Rod A. Smith Trustee to James Adam Brown and Shannon K. Brown

SOUTH NEW CASTLE

Ida May Lamm to Larry E. Moore and Kimber Lee Moore

