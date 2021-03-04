Program to focus on Black suffragettes

An upcoming Lawrence County Historical Society online program will combine February’s Black History Month and March’s Women’s History Month.
Jean Speight, a local historian, will share the history of some of the Black women who played important roles in the suffragist movement whose names are not mentioned in history books at 7 p.m. March 10.
The Black suffragists had to fight both racism and sexism during this movement.
Speight retired from the New Castle Area School District after 31 years of teaching. She previously taught in Tennessee and Philadelphia before coming to New Castle.
The program can be viewed live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lawrencechs or Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6833596633, meeting ID:683 359 6633.
