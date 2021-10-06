A candlelight vigil and memorial program marking Domestic Violence Awareness Month is scheduled for noon to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the New Castle police station.
The event aims to raise awareness and to honor those who have lost their lives to domestic violence.
This program, sponsored by Arise, the only domestic violence and sexual assault shelter in Lawrence County, will kick off activities for the month of October.
Yard signs, bows and purple light bulbs will once again be available at the agency, as well as distributed throughout the community. Arise will be placing bows and yard signs around Lawrence County.
Everyone is encouraged to take yard signs, bows and light bulbs for personal use.
In addition, during the month of October, “Purple Thursdays” will be encouraged asking the community to wear purple on Thursday’s to commemorate the month.
Arise will also be hosting Afternoons with an Advocate sessions on Facebook Live in October. The times are 2 p.m. Oct. 13 and Oct. 27. They will cover topics related to domestic violence.
Domestic Violence Awareness Month was launched nationwide in October 1987 as a way to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness for those issues.
Over the past 30-plus years, much progress has been made to support domestic violence victims and survivors, to hold abusers accountable, and to create and update legislation to further those goals.
Finally, Arise will commit to a social media campaign for Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Instagram and Facebook in the hope of reaching the community. Members of the community are asked to share its posts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.