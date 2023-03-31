The Lawrence County Historical Society and Challenges – Options in Aging will present a program on “The Black Hand” at 1 p.m. April 14 at Challenges, 2706 Mercer Road.
Just before 1900 the U.S. experienced a great wave of immigration from Europe. Recruiters for various industries frequently went to Ellis Island to find laborers. Some Italian immigrants, with experience or skill in stone quarrying, were brought to Hillsville in Lawrence County, where the limestone operations were said to be the most extensive in the world at that time.
There also came with these decent, hardworking men a few belonging to the criminal element.
In their homeland they had been a part of a “society of honor,” stressing loyalty and obedience to their leaders. In America, the society was given the name The Black Hand.
The presentation is sponsored by the Almira Foundation and is offered free to the public.
While reservations are not required, they are suggested and may be made by calling the historical society at (724) 658-4022 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
