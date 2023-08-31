The Lawrence County Historical Society presents “Holocaust Survivors of Lawrence County: Stories of Resilience and Rebuilding” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at the LCHS Annex, 408 N. Jefferson St.
This educational program will be presented by Christina Sahovey, operations manager of the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh, where she has worked since 2016.
Sahovey will share her knowledge of the Holocaust and, in particular, her research about three Holocaust survivors who immigrated to and settled in Lawrence County. She will share how these survivors started families, owned and operated businesses, served as faith leaders and pillars of their communities, and truly became a part of the fabric of the New Castle area. Although each survivor suffered unfathomable loss and trauma, their stories show their own resilience and the endurance of the human spirit.
Reservations are required as seating is limited and can be made by either visiting or calling the Lawrence County Historical Society, 408 N. Jefferson St., between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays or Saturdays. The telephone number is (724) 658-4022. Reservations can be made as well by emailing claudia.manly@lawrencechs.org. The fee to attend this event is $5 per person and may be paid the evening of the event.
